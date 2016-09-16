LETTER: 'Unbelievable understatement' upsets veteran

Has the writer ever been to other countries or observed other cultures? Has he ever visited Arlington Cemetery to see a portion of what America has contributed so this "football player" can have his multi-million-dollar salary? His conscience-clearing donation of $1 million came after he was called out for being the ill-informed, brainwashed fool he is.

Has he gotten involved to try to change the "problems" he sees in America? I think not, since he would need to get into his expensive sports car and leave his swimming pool mansion to do so. Give me a break. If this continues and spreads, I for one will never watch another football game, even if our Vikings get to the Super Bowl.

Come on, all you vets, let's be heard! I can't begin to even comment on his "lead to innocents hanging in trees" comment that he could never justify.

Roger Hegland

Alexandria, MN