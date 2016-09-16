LETTER: Look at issues and stop name calling

"In 2010, the latest year comprehensive numbers were available, those metro counties contained 53.7 percent of the state's population but accounted for 63.8 percent of all state tax receipts. For spending, the split reversed, with 52.8 percent of state spending goes to the metro, while the remainder went to outstate Minnesota." (Patrick Condon Star Tribune, Jan. 25, 2015)

Mr. Hoffman makes it sound as though the rural areas are cheated; not so. We get a benefit from the metro area, especially with transportation and aid to local government. It is time to look at the issues and the facts and stop the name calling.

Rural Minnesota faces a declining population, with more of our citizens older and poorer. It is well and good to have a nice new bridge over I-94, but what about the 87-year-old farmer living an isolated life with maybe not enough to eat? This, after working hard for 60 years to feed us.

In the face of these problems, it is a travesty that a person is able to win an election by simply calling a person names. We need to focus on the issues.

We need Jay McNamar back in St. Paul.

William Clayton

Farwell, MN

(A paid political letter)