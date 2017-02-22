EDITORIAL: Young people show their potential

In just the last couple of weeks, several young people showed how dedicated, passionate and skilled they can be.

The Alexandria Area High School's one-act play, "Icarus," was rated with a star performance at the State One Act Play Festival. It's an impressive accomplishment — one that the school hasn't achieved since 1951. The play included a cast of 12 students and a crew of 11.

All those involved in Icarus should take another bow. They earned it.

In the Feb. 15 Echo Press, a Salute to Academic Excellence was filled with photos of students who are actively involved in school-sponsored extracurricular activities. Those in Student Council help coordinate activities such as Homecoming Week, March Madness, the Sadie Hawkins Dance and Prom. Members of "Serve — Lead — Act — Motivate" or SLAM help empower students through kindness, substance-free living, academic success, respect, standing up against bullying, and postponing sexual involvement.

These students clearly don't deserve labels like laziness or selfishness that are sometimes unfairly attached to young people.

A story in the Feb. 17 issue highlighted another impressive youth accomplishment: Seventeen-year-old Abigail Eck, a senior at Alexandria Area High School, was selected to perform in the Minnesota Music Educators Association All-State Symphonic Concert. She had to audition for the opportunity, and then perform excerpts and scales. Out of a pool of ninth through 12th graders from around the state, she was one of 18 cellists to make the cut.

Eck, too, is another shining example of how hard work and dedication can pay off.

And then there are the Alexandria Area High School DECA students who recently competed in the District 5 DECA Competition in St. Cloud. Representing 18 schools, 550 students participated.

AAHS had 105 students compete and 86 earned medals to qualify for the state competition.

These emerging leaders and entrepreneurs demonstrated their skills in a wide variety of business-related categories — advertising campaigns, business finance, merchandising, employment interviews, principles of marketing and more.

Even the bus driver who drove DECA students to the competition told the Echo Press he was impressed with how professional and courteous they were during the ride to St. Cloud and back.

These examples, of course, only brush the surface of the glowing potential young people have shown in our community.

If you're a young person reading this, thank you. Thank you for all the volunteer work you do for this community and for your personal academic, athletic and artistic achievements. You're tapping into your potential to be the best you can be. Thank you for taking a chance on yourself and for your dedication in seeing things through.

And if you're not a young person but someone who is discouraged by negative things you may hear about today's younger generation, take heart. Yes, there are an isolated few who go off-track but there are many more who are are accomplishing impressive goals, day in, day out. You just have to take the time to look.

• • •

