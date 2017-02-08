EDITORIAL: Marches show that people care

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to free speech in our country.

That same amendment gives people the right to assemble, meaning people are free to gather together.

Supporters of any cause are free to gather, just as opponents of those same ideas are free to counter protest.

Demonstrations are good because it shows that people care about something and caring about something is a good thing.

They should never be referred to as a waste of time, even if you disagree with the cause.

Some of these movements will fizzle, others will flourish.

Before the era of electronic communication, it was one of the only tools to draw attention to an issue.

Even in the world of tweets and memes, public rallies remain a powerful tool.

That was demonstrated last week in Alexandria. The mere announcement of a march in support of immigrants and refugees set off a long chain of comments on the Echo Press Facebook page.

While not all the comments were well-reasoned or intelligent, this, too, is free speech.

As the administrators of the Facebook page, the Echo Press does delete or hide some comments because of vulgar language or threats made against other people. We try to err on the side of free expression.

The broader context of free speech and assembly is also not without restrictions, including restrictions on obscenity and provoking violence, or "fighting words."

Marches also have limitations. Exercising the right of free speech does not mean marchers get to restrict the free movement of others.

The state Legislature is increasing penalties for demonstrations that shut down public roads. Alexandria's city council only in recent months spelled out penalties for blocking public streets without a permit.

The march on Thursday abided by the guidelines of free and fair speech and assembly. The right to any such demonstration should be respected.