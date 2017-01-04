EDITORIAL: Is a killer lurking in your basement?

There's been progress in getting the word out. The number of homes in Minnesota that have been tested for radon has increased more than threefold since 2010. However, only about 1 percent of properties in the state were tested in the most recent five-year period, according to an analysis released last week by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The same analysis of test data from 2010-2014 found that two in five homes — about 40 percent — have dangerous levels of radon. Radon is measured in picocuries per liter, or pCi/L, with 4pCi/L or above considered dangerous. The average level of radon in Minnesota homes is about 4.6 pCi/L, more than three times the national average.

"The increase in home testing is a positive trend, but it's clear from the data that people are being exposed to high levels of radon who don't know it," said Dan Tranter, supervisor of the Indoor Air Program for MDH.

Radon should be a cause of concern in Douglas County. Out of 911 properties tested between 2010 and 2014, 65 percent had dangerous radon levels of 4pCi/L or more, which is much higher than the statewide trend. The county's average radon level was 4.2, slightly below the state average.

Radon poses a significant health risk and is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. The health department recommends that homeowners conduct an inexpensive, do-it-yourself test of their home for radon during Radon Awareness Month in January.

In Minnesota, winter is the best time to test homes for radon. Radon occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. It can enter homes through cracks or openings in walls or foundations. The only way for a resident to know if their home has high levels of radon is to test.

Health experts say radon is a problem everywhere in Minnesota, and everyone in every county should test their home. Renters should ask their landlords to test their homes or provide previous test results. If renters test their homes, they should discuss the results with their landlords.

More than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the U.S. are linked to radon. Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable, by testing homes and fixing radon problems.

Testing is easy, inexpensive and only takes three to seven days. Test kits are available at city and county health departments — including Horizon Public Health in Alexandria — at many hardware stores, or directly from radon testing laboratories.

Tests should be done in the lowest level of the home that is frequently occupied. If your home's test results show it is at or above 4 piC/L, you should consider verification testing and having a radon reduction or mitigation system installed.

Anyone interested in reducing the radon in his or her home should consult the health department's list of certified radon mitigation contractors at www.health.state.mn.us/radon.

• • •

Echo Press editorials represent the opinion of the Echo Press Editorial Board, which includes Jeff Beach, Editor; Jody Hanson, Publisher; and Al Edenloff, News/Opinion Editor.