EDITORIAL: Be a tourist in your community

Andes Tower Hills is one example. The community is fortunate to have a local ski, snowboard, tubing and cross country resort just 12 miles west of Alexandria.

It opened its door early this season, on Thanksgiving weekend, even though the whole month was much warmer than normal, because it has the ability to make its own snow.

Now, with the cold snap in December, the resort's snow guns have been working around the clock, making fresh blankets of snow.

Tom Anderson, manager of Andes Tower Hills, would like to remind the community that Andes is open despite some misconceptions that the resort would be closing. That perception, Anderson said, impacted ticket sales.

Local residents who are tired of being cooped up indoors, should keep Andes in mind this winter — even if they've never skied or snowboarded before.

Anderson provided some interesting insights about Andes:

• It employs more than 85 people.

• It helps supports other businesses by bringing in tourists. More than 35 percent of its customers live in North Dakota or South Dakota.

• It donates more than $10,000 per year in gifts and prizes for charitable organizations and schools.

The owners of Andes Tower Hills, Vern and Paul Anderson, say they're very appreciative of the support they've received in the past and present. They noted that this season needs to be a great one in order for the business to continue to operate.

"It is quite simple," Tom Anderson said. "We need heavy support from the local community in order for us to keep the doors open for next season. We need to let everyone know right now so there is an opportunity for our community to make a positive difference in the outcome."

Another tourist attraction that more local folks could take advantage of is the Runestone Museum. Museum leadership has worked hard to add events and new attractions.

Its new traveling exhibit, "Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites" would be a great family outing over the holidays.

Of course there are plenty of other "stay-cation" destinations in Douglas County: cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at Lake Carlos State Park; a visit to the Douglas County Historical Society; a bowling outing to Garden Center Lanes or Lakeview Lanes; a Blizzard hockey game; or the indoor waterpark at Arrowwood are just a few ideas.

So if cabin fever starts to set in, you don't have to look outside Douglas County for a cure.

• • •

