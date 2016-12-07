EDITORIAL: Many families are a hiccup away from disaster

There are many families struggling to put food on the table. Others are just one hiccup away — a car breakdown, an unexpected medical expense, a furnace malfunction — from falling into a pit of debt that they can't get out of alone.

In a letter sent last week, The Douglas County Salvation Army alerted its supporters about the pressing need to help those families and individuals who are in dire financial straits.

Local Salvation Army leaders noted that in spite of the increase in the minimum wage, job openings and other positive developments, incomes are leaving no room for emergencies that low-income families and individuals have from time to time.

The proof: In the past year, The Salvation Army helped 3,410 people who were faced with a financial crisis that they could no longer solve by cutting corners. Many were faced with having their utilities disconnected, getting eviction notices and the real possibility of becoming homeless, the organization noted. In the past year, 65 percent of The Salvation Army's funding was disbursed for housing and utilities.

Other insights from The Salvation Army:

• Increases in the cost of living have outweighed the increase in the minimum wage.

• Elderly residents in the community continue to to try to meet the challenge they have with increases in housing costs, utilities, medical co-pays and food costs. The small increases in Social Security incomes are not meeting these increases. The average household income for the elderly is $750 a month.

• Homeowners and renters are seeing the costs of housing rise far more than their incomes. While thousands of local residents earn less than $20,000 per year, the majority of household income is required for housing. For many, house or rent payments are taking up 82 percent of their household income.

One simple way to help: Contribute to The Salvation Army through its Red Kettle Bell Ringers Campaign. Ninety percent of the local organization's annual budget comes through the campaign.

More volunteer bell ringers are also needed. A couple hours of ringing can bring in hundreds of dollars to help many through their struggles. Contact numbers to sign up are: Walmart at (320) 815-9582, Cub Foods at (320) 815-9580, Elden's at (320) 760-4262 and Viking Plaza at (320) 815-9741.

This holiday season, help those who are struggling with no place to turn for help. Support The Salvation Army and prove that the spirit of Christmas still rings in Douglas County.

• • •

