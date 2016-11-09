EDITORIAL: And now the hard part begins

Douglas County has a strong track record of good turnout at the polls and we're hoping that came to the fore again Tuesday.

For many residents, Nov. 8 couldn't have arrived soon enough. It's been a long, contentious campaign with a level of nastiness — especially in the presidential race — that many residents told us they've never experienced before.

Some residents remarked that for the first time, they backed off from putting out yard signs because they feared repercussions.

It should not be that way. The ability to support political candidates of one's own choosing, without fear of reprisals, is one of the hallmarks of American liberties. Granted, the choices at the top of the ballot were unpopular this election but we're hoping that fact didn't prompt people to withdraw from the political process and stay home on Nov. 8. Voting is a precious right and a privilege that shouldn't be tossed aside when campaigning turns ugly.

Voters should also remember that their responsibilities don't end on Election Day. In fact, this is when the hard work truly begins — for voters, the media, candidates and all the other elements that go into elections. Now it's time to hold candidates accountable for the promises they made on the campaign trail. It's time to get more involved in the political process by studying the issues at stake and getting more informed instead of blindly accepting outlandish email claims and self-serving websites. It's time to open our minds to new ideas and approaches instead of stubbornly toeing the party line.

Most importantly, it's time to move on, to heal the wounds from all the slings and arrows of the campaign season and focus on the tasks ahead. This too, drills down to not only the candidates who didn't win, but also to everyday citizens who aren't happy with Tuesday's outcomes. Citizens still have choices: unplugging from the entire process out of disgust; adopting an I-told-you-so philosophy that pounces on any tidbit of information that makes their opposing choices at the polls look bad; or engaging in meaningful discussions, debate and involvement that can bring about authentic change.

A quote from Franklin Roosevelt puts things in perspective: "Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a president and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country."