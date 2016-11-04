EDITORIAL: Keep county positions elected

At first thought, it might seem like a good idea to make the positions appointed to avoid the possibility of someone with weak qualifications from getting elected to the job. But that argument falls flat.

There are candidate forums, coverage by the Echo Press, letters to the editor and other means that shine a bright light on candidate positions and backgrounds. Voters will be able to know if someone lacks the financial and organizational skills to serve as auditor/treasurer or recorder. Their resumes come under close scrutiny by the voters.

Here's a bigger concern: If a change is made, will the people who are appointed by the commissioners feel intimidated about standing up to their bosses if they notice something amiss in the books?

Among other duties, the auditor/treasurer is responsible for managing $125 million in investments, tracking debt and overseeing internal auditing of all county offices. The recorder manages an office budget of $322,000, calculates deed and mortgage registration taxes and handles real estate recordings.

Having people with these important "watchdog" responsibilities answering to voters instead of commissioners steers clear of insider conflicts and other problems that could arise.

All things considered, this is a case of, "If it isn't broke, why fix it?" Voters have been doing a fine job over the years putting well-qualified, capable professionals into the offices of auditor/treasurer and recorder. Why change it?

Voters should vote no to both questions on the ballot.

• • •

Echo Press editorials represent the opinion of the Echo Press Editorial Board, which includes Jeff Beach, Editor; Jody Hanson, Publisher; and Al Edenloff, News/Opinion Editor.