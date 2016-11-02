EDITORIAL: Our choice for county board: Gulbranson, Rapp

Residents in District 1 are fortunate to have two well-qualified candidates who are seeking office. Keith Englund and Dick Gulbranson were the top vote-getters in a close primary election this past August between four candidates.

They're both long-time residents with deep roots in the community. Englund lives in Lund Township near Melby and worked in the agriculture equipment business for 25 years before retiring in May 2015. Gulbranson, born and raised in Hoffman, had a 35-year career in teaching and school administration, managed the Rainbow Rider transit system, and served as secretary/manager of the Douglas County Fair Board for seven years.

During the campaign, Englund and Gulbranson agreed on many issues — keeping the auditor/treasurer and recorder positions elected, protecting the lakes, switching to a new timekeeping management system for non-salaried county employees and repairing roads while keeping a tight rein over the budget.

They've both shown a keen interest in the position by attending commissioner meetings and soaking up the issues in which the county is engaged. At candidate forums, they've both been straightforward and honest while answering questions. When asked about certain topics, such as tax increment financing or specific budget items that could be trimmed, they admitted that they didn't know the answers yet but would study the issue and work toward common-sense solutions.

District 1 voters have a tough decision to make and they can't go wrong no matter who they choose. Even our editorial board is split on who to endorse. In the end, we give a razor-thin edge to Dick Gulbranson.

We believe Gulbranson's broad background in countywide issues such as transportation, county fair operations and public organizations will serve him well as commissioner. His experience as a school administrator is another plus. We like his attitude about working with department heads as a team instead of micromanaging them.

District 3 voters will choose between Karen Hunt and Jerry Rapp.

Rapp, born and raised in Alexandria, has lived in Carlos Township for more than 50 years and has a strong, self-employed background in the construction industry, co-owning Rapp Construction with his brother for more than 40 years, as well as farming.

Hunt grew up in Illinois and moved to Miltona in 2002. She and her husband, Doug, have three children, ages 7, 10 and 12, and she has a full-time career at Tastefully Simple, focusing on strategic planning and project management. She's also a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader and has served on the School District 206 Community Education Advisory Council.

Throughout his campaign, Rapp has emphasized his construction experience, saying it has helped him clear obstacles by staying calm, keeping a cool head and using commonsense. He has ideas about streamlining county spending by screening building projects before choosing who to hire for the job. He's also stressed that whenever possible, the county should use products that are locally made.

Unfortunately, we do not know a lot about Hunt. She didn't attend two county forums because she was out of state. In a statement, Hunt said that she opted not to engage in traditional campaigning. Adding a new, young voice to the county board could be a good thing, but we're not convinced that Hunt is the right candidate for the district right now.

Jerry Rapp has shown that he has the time, energy and enthusiasm for the job, which these days is a full-time undertaking. He's a good listener, a straight-talker and easily approachable. District 3 voters should feel confident in giving Rapp the opportunity to lead.

