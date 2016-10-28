EDITORIAL: Mayor does plenty for Alexandria

Nothing could be further from the truth. The mayor, who is elected by not just one ward but by citizens from the entire city, has plenty of responsibilities, powers and duties.

For starters, the city's charter is clear: "The mayor shall be the chief executive officer of the city and shall have the command and control of its police force."

The mayor also has veto power over the council's decisions. As noted in the charter, "Every ordinance, every resolution and every motion of the council involving the expenditure of public funds or the granting of licenses or permits shall be presented to the mayor for approval."

The mayor is the presiding officer of the council, leading the meetings and procedures. The mayor, single-handedly, has the authority to call a special meeting of the council while it takes two council members to call such a meeting.

The mayor meets with the city administrator to discuss the items that will come before the council twice a month. Citizens can bring an item to the mayor and ask that it be put on the agenda without having to fear repercussions from the council member representing his or her ward.

The mayor is a permanent member of the budget committee, and serves and appoints members on the liquor commission. The mayor also is a member of the personnel committee, the highway committee, the economic development authority (and also casts votes on EDA matters), and sits on many other boards and commissions at the local and statewide level.

The mayor speaks on behalf of the city before many groups and at many events throughout the year. Just this past Tuesday, Mayor Sara Carlson addressed the attendees of the Business and Industrial Appreciation Day luncheon that honored Carlos Creek Winery.

Alexandria's mayoral position is referred to by a misleading term, "weak mayor," simply because the mayor doesn't vote. It is clear, however, that the position is one of strength. Whoever occupies the seat has authority and responsibilities that help answer the needs of not just one ward but all Alexandria citizens.

When Batesole questioned her authority during Monday's meeting, instead of getting defensive, Carlson took the high road. Batesole should try that sometime.