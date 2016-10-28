EDITORIAL: Our choice for Senate: Ingebrigtsen and Westrom

Ingebrigtsen, the Republican incumbent in District 8, has a proven record of effective work at the Legislature during his nine years in office.

He served as assistant minority leader this past session and holds key committee assignments in capital investment, finance and agriculture.

His background as a Douglas County sheriff also gives him insights into law enforcement, crime bills and justice for victims. This past session, for instance, he and Westrom drafted "Laura's Law" legislation that increased the penalty for concealment of a body from a gross misdemeanor to a felony.

During his campaign, Ingebrigtsen has taken a strong stance about an urgent issue that confronts this area — providing immediate help for those struggling with a mental illness emergency. Right now, the typical wait to receive care is much too long, taking 16 hours or longer.

A new local coalition of mental health professionals, the county attorney's office, the hospital and law enforcement officers are working to address the problem and Ingebrigtsen has shown support for their cause. Ingebrigtsen recognizes that more beds are needed, along with staffing.

Ingebrigtsen also keeps a watchful eye on government spending and reflects the conservative views of the district. He's easily accessible to his constituents and helps them work through issues that the Legislature can address.

Although we don't see eye-to-eye with Ingebrigtsen on every topic, there's no denying his commitment to his constituents and his work at the Legislature.

Ingebrigtsen's opponent, Shawn Olson of Alexandria, who has not held public office, brings an intriguing blend of ideas to the race. He blames much of the disfunction at the Legislature to "career politicians" who are beholden to corrupt big money interests. He supports term limits, promising that he would serve no more than two terms. He also vows to fight for regular working folks and favors a big boost in the minimum wage.

In District 12, Westrom's experience sets him apart. He's served in both the House and Senate, which gives him unique insights into how things work at the Capitol. He currently holds leadership roles in pivotal committees dealing with finance, natural resources, economic development, agriculture and transportation. He's one of only five senators on a lottery commission that determines funding for natural resources projects and research.

Westrom recognizes the importance of passing an education funding bill that will increase the K-12 funding formula and has listed that as one of his priorities for the upcoming session.

District 12 voters also have a viable candidate in DFLer Russ Hinrichs of Alexandria. A 1994 graduate of Jefferson High School, Hinrichs has a strong background in education, serving as a special education teacher since 2000. He's served many leadership roles in his teaching career and is president of the local teachers union.

Hinrichs has identified priorities that need to be addressed next session: transportation, health care, increased local government aid (which can bring down property taxes), education and agriculture.

We think Hinrichs would be an effective, new voice at the Legislature but give an edge to the more experienced Westrom with one caveat: Westrom needs to tone down the political rhetoric against his DFL and metro counterparts and demonstrate more of his "can do" philosophy by focusing on solutions instead of blame.