EDITORIAL: Be on lookout for pedestrians

It's right now, during the fall, which we still have another couple of months to get through. As the days get shorter and the nights longer, motorists and pedestrians should watch out for one another, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The statistics are grim.

So far this year, 37 pedestrians have been killed in Minnesota. In 2015, 41 pedestrians were killed and 904 were injured, compared to 17 deaths and 837 injuries in 2014.

"With more hours of darkness in the fall, pedestrians are more difficult to see," said Jay Hietpas, MnDOT state traffic engineer. "Motorists and pedestrians are equally at fault when we look at our crash data. That means that both groups need to know and obey the laws."

The crosswalk law includes these highlights:

• Motorists should stop for crossing pedestrians at marked crosswalks and at all intersections without crosswalks or stop lights.

• Pedestrians must obey traffic signs and signals at all intersections that have them.

• Vehicles stopped for pedestrians can proceed once the pedestrian has completely crossed the lane in front of the stopped vehicle.

• Pedestrians shouldn't enter a crosswalk if a vehicle is approaching and it is impossible for the driver to stop. There is no defined distance that a pedestrian must abide by before entering the crosswalk; common sense should be used.

For the full crosswalk law, go to www.mndot.gov/sharetheroad/ped/crosswalklaw.html

Because the sun rises later and sets earlier, there are more pedestrians before and after daylight hours, increasing the risk of crashes. Children are going to or getting out of school or walking to their bus stop, and adults are walking to or home from work.

About 30 percent of pedestrian crashes happen during the weekday rush hour driving time, defined as 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. One out of every four pedestrian fatal crashes occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The most cited contributing factors to all pedestrian crashes are drivers failing to yield and driver distraction.

So as you're taking in the sights and sounds of fall this year, whether you're behind the wheel or walking on the street, pay more attention to your surroundings and obey traffic laws. Lives depend on it.