EDITORIAL: Runestone mystery still beckons

The Runestone Museum was featured on the Travel Channel's Mystery at the Museum on Friday, Sept. 30. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

The mystery surrounding the Kensington Runestone continues to pull people in — even after 118 years.

Ever since the stone was found by Kensington farmer Olof Ohman in 1898, it has been the subject of a steady stream of scientific papers, books, plays and heated speculation. It's a mystery that refuses to fade.

Last Friday, the Runestone made another big splash — appearing in the popular TV show on The Travel Channel, "Mysteries at the Museum."

Like any great mystery, the crux of the debate over the Runestone is simple: Is it an authentic artifact left by 13th century explorers from Norway or is it a hoax carved by Ohman or some other devious prankster?

After that, it gets incredibly complex with seemingly endless theories involving runeology, linguistics, archeology, religion, weathering, geology and other sciences.

But no matter which theory you support, one thing is clear: The Runestone continues to put our area on the map — and not in a bad way.

The Mysteries at the Museum's six-minute segment spotlighted the area nicely, showing other interesting attractions at the museum; our slightly corny but beloved Viking warrior statue, Big Ole; our Scandinavian heritage; our historic downtown area; and our lakes.

For local fans of the show, seeing those familiar Alexandria scenes flash on the TV screen was quite a kick.

The TV show packs some clout. For those unfamiliar with the program, Mysteries at the Museum is must-watch TV for history buffs and those hungry for a good mystery. It focuses on little-known artifacts and turns them into compelling behind-the-scenes stories, offering inside knowledge into little-known oddities and controversies that continue to confound.

Hosted by Don Wildman, the show debuted in 2010 and has delved into the vaults of some of the most famous museums in the nation, along with smaller museums with fascinating tales to tell.

According to Jim Bergquist, Runestone Museum director, many people traveled long distances to see the Hjemkomst Center at the Historical and Cultural Society in Moorhead after it was featured on the program. Now, with the Kensington Runestone Museum taking the spotlight, it's a safe bet that a few viewers will want to visit our area and explore the mystery themselves — or at least talk to others about it.

One can only wonder what Ohman would think of this latest burst of publicity. Would he shake his head in angry disbelief that people still aren't convinced that the Runestone is authentic? Would he nod his head in satisfaction that the stone is getting the attention it deserves? Or would he offer a cryptic smile?

The mystery lingers.

• • •

Echo Press editorials represent the opinion of the Echo Press Editorial Board, which includes Jeff Beach, Editor; Jody Hanson, Publisher; and Al Edenloff News/Opinion Editor.