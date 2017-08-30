Commentary: Those who keep us safe are heroes

As I went through each station, I realized that losing the 343 firefighters was only the beginning of what America's brothers and sisters of that tragic day had gone through. It was heart-wrenching, for example, to know one family had lost both a New York firefighter and a New York police officer in the same family. They both perished in the Twin Towers. I can't imagine how that family copes today, much less over the past 16 years. Also, another 15 percent of those that made it through that tragic day now suffer from lung and other diseases, due to the hundreds of poisonous chemicals those men and women were exposed to.

It was so heartwarming to know that each of the gentlemen that traveled to the Douglas County Fair were all volunteers and each of them has been forced out of their jobs in the New York fire departments, due to their own lung and respiratory problems. Yet, they continue to give back. I learned without question what it means to be a hero as I left the 9/11 semi truck at the Douglas County Fair last weekend.

That being said, I realize more than ever whether you are from New York City, Douglas County, Minnesota, or anywhere throughout the United States of America, those that keep us safe are all heroes. For that I continue to be grateful to all those that serve.

It was with great honor for Craig McMillan and myself, and on behalf of all those in Douglas County that have financially supported the "We Got Your Back" campaign, to present in front of a large crowd in front of the 9/11 display, a "We Got Your Back" banner that can be displayed back in New York City, knowing Douglas County supports all those that protect us. Rest assured whether America is protected in Douglas County or anywhere in the USA, we do support you and be assured We Got Your Back!

As the presentation was made, we closed by saying: "God Bless the New York City Fire Department, and God Bless America!"

For more information about supporting our firefighters, first responders, EMTs, and law enforcement officers through the We Got Your Back campaign, visit www.wegotyourbackusa.org or contact Gordie Billmark at 320-760-9359 or Craig McMillan at 320-491-2226.