Commentary: Firearm training facility needed here

• People would be safer if gun owners and permit-to-carry holders were properly trained.

For whatever reason, access to quality firearms training facilities in the Alexandria area is almost non-existent. The state-of-the-art gun range at the local college is booked months in advance by the school's law enforcement students and area police and sheriff's agencies, as it was intended. The Alexandria Gun Club range near Leaf Valley is functional for individual target shooting but not designed nor equipped to provide high-quality classroom education and range exercises necessary to prepare safe, competent and confident gun owners.

I spend winters in Arizona and teach at an incredible gun range. We offer youth safety, family safety, women-only firearms courses as well as beginner, intermediate and advanced (tactical) courses for handguns, rifles and shotguns, ad the results are obvious. People learn to shoot then practice regularly to demonstrate responsible gun ownership and shooting proficiency.

If you carry a gun, either on your person or in your vehicle, under the "Minnesota Citizens' Personal Protection Act" (permit-to-carry), training and practice is critical — for you and everyone with whom you come in contact.

I have carried a gun off-and-on for 40 years. First in Vietnam, then during a 38-year law enforcement career and now as a certified firearms instructor for handguns and rifles. The lessons I learned from those experiences are that real-life shooting situations do not involve advance notice with still targets set at a prescribed distance. No. Real-life shooting situations involve people, followed by lawyers and court proceedings. It is imperative gun owners understand the laws related to gun ownership and also understand why and how their gun works as it was intended. And, lastly, gun owners must know how to shoot proficiently and consistently in a safe gun range environment.

There are over 270,000 permit holders in Minnesota — many in this area; I see them almost every day. As an ex-cop and firearms instructor, I know what to look for.

To summarize I'll share two quotes from Marine Col. Jeff Cooper that capture the essence of the topic: "Owning a gun does not make you a shooter any more than owning a piano makes you a musician," and, "Safety is something that happens between your ears, not something you hold in your hands."

My purpose in writing this piece is to begin a conversation and ultimately create public and/or private support in the Alexandria area to build a quality gun range and make it available to the public.

