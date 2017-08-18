A few businesses started and then died. There are fewer people to pay the taxes. The taxpayers are still willing and (many not so willing) to support the school, even though it's old and not up-to-date. They may not like paying those taxes, but they're doing it.

Brandon and Evansville are in a different setting than Herman; we're not 17 miles from another town. In fact, B-E may be called "bedroom communities" of Alexandria and Fergus Falls, and we have access to some of the advantages those cities offer. But we still have our country life, lakes, local businesses and the possibility to look ahead and build a "community school" for our area that is healthy, secure, handicapped and technologically up-to-date.

In Thomas Friedman's book, “Thanks for Being Late,” he discusses building "community schools" that will be for all age groups. Think of the relationships and connections we could make and build by thinking of those possibilities. A latchkey/daycare program to help those parents that need it, but could we "tie into an early childhood class/internship" through Alex

Tech? Could we have older students or senior citizens volunteer to help those younger students with reading, math, playing cribbage, etc. before or after school? Could we have a place that senior citizens could come and eat a hot meal and spend time chatting with our youth? Could our HS students help the older adults with their iPad, computer, and other technology questions

through community ed classes or workshops? Could we have area businesses tie in with some of our industrial technology and agricultural classes for learning opportunities? Could we have a CNA community ed. class with tie-ins to the Evansville Care Campus and Brandon Assisted Living? Could we have health/wellness areas that could be accessed by all?

But wait, I'm on a roll. Could the newer parts of the Evansville building be turned into a day care (with a gym area for rainy days and a playground), a place for "adult day care" for caregivers that need a respite? Could another business be enticed to repurpose one of the buildings? Possibilities are endless.

With our communities' "forward thinking," would other businesses and people look to the Brandon and Evansville area as the place to grow and live? Not only because we have a safe and secure building but because we look at lifelong learning opportunities for all and the chance to "fill in those relationship gaps?”

Our rural school can't offer all the options that a larger school district can, but our students have opportunities to be involved in many activities. A new building will not be cheap but neither is

bringing the current buildings up to code. A community school, though, oh, the possibilities! Connections and relationships – priceless!

Olson is a retired Brandon-Evansville teacher, who lives in Brandon, MN