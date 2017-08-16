Commentary: City doesn't have right to ban new wells

They are silent because there is nothing in 1031 that specifically states that the city cannot ban wells. It also does not give them expressed authority to do so either. Minnesota's judicial and legislative system abides by Dillon's Rule. The first part of Dillon's Rule states, "Local governments only have authority granted in expressed words." In the second part of Dillon's Rule it states that "if there is any reasonable doubt whether a power has been conferred on a local government, then the power has not been conferred." This is known as rule of local government powers.

There is no state statute or expressed power giving any government authority the right to ban wells. The MDH is the governing authority over all well construction and they do not have the authority to ban wells either. Minnesota is a riparian rights state. Property owners have the right to the water under their property for reasonable use, plain and simple.

The city council seems to take a lot of direction from the League of Minnesota Cities. I would like to direct their attention to Chapter 7, page 42 of the League of Minnesota Cities handbook. It states: "City councils can only deal with subjects that the Legislature has expressly authorized them to act on or that directly relate to a statutory grant of authority. In some areas, statutory cities may enact ordinances on subjects state law already regulates, as long as the ordinances are consistent with state law."

Also Chapter 7, page 43 states: "Ordinances must be consistent with the constitution and laws of the United States and Minnesota. (A city ordinance is presumed constitutional so long as it is substantially related to health, safety or the general welfare. It also must be reasonable; that is, it must be fair, general, and impartial in operation.) Ordinances must not limit or deny any common law or constitutional rights. Ordinance provisions must not constitute an unreasonable restraint of trade."

I would also like to direct them the Constitution of the State of Minnesota, Article I, Bill of Rights, Section 1, Object of Government: "Government is instituted for the security, benefit and protection of the people, in whom all political powers is inherited, together with the right to alter, modify or reform government whenever required by the public good."

I don't believe this ordinance is for the good of the public or for the 1,200-plus private well owners in the city limits of Alexandria. There is no threat to the public water supply or health concerns by having private wells. There is nothing reasonable about this ordinance and it is not for the "public good."

I would like the city council to vote with their conscious and think about the people of Alexandria's rights. They have the right to choose between private well water and city water. Do not take away their water rights.