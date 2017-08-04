Commentary: Consider the children in B-E school vote

I had served on the Facilities Task Force that was formed immediately after the consolidation of the Brandon and Evansville school districts. Through firsthand experience with the many different opinions that go into evaluating the future of our school's facilities, I have a great appreciation for our school board's analysis of our current and future circumstances. I applaud the fact that they have decided to pursue a proactive solution for our educational and community needs.

Currently, the families of western Douglas County are having great difficulty finding day care that allows their children to stay in our communities. I hope that it is still in our plans to provide a safe daycare environment in a new school building. Preschool children can benefit from easily transitioning to kindergarten classes in a familiar setting. Why wouldn't we want to help the families in need of daycare in our communities?

Currently, our high school students are restricted in course offerings due to seven teachers traveling between two sites. This means that we offer one less class option each semester in agriculture, art, computer and technology, family and consumer science, and industrial arts. We also lose one instructional period in instrumental music and vocal music. By giving our music teachers an extra period at one site, they could distribute lesson times among several classes rather than pulling high school students from the same class over and over. Why wouldn't we want our teachers using their time instructing rather than driving?

In the near future, we are going to experience increased class sizes in the lower elementary. This coming school year we will have 50 kindergarten students. The 25:1 student-to-teacher ratio is less than ideal. The kindergarten classes in the foreseeable future boast higher numbers and, if left unresolved, our facilities limit our abilities to create a more favorable student-to-teacher ratio. Those unfavorable ratios will limit our children as they pass from one grade to the next. Why wouldn't we want to provide our students with an environment that allows for greater attention from their teacher?

My parents stressed to me that a parent's ultimate goal is to help their children acquire a life that is better than their life. We, the community members of the Brandon-Evansville school district, have the chance to elevate the opportunities for our children. We can fulfill the ultimate goal of providing a better educational environment for the upcoming generations. I strongly urge those who are still undecided to review Kasi Sieling's letter to the editor posted on the Echo Press' website on July 19. Please consider how your decision on August 30 will affect the children of the Brandon-Evansville school district. Why wouldn't we want to proactively pursue a better future for our children?

Johnson is from Brandon.