Commentary: Bait shop inspires 8-year-old

My dad became a traveling salesman selling farm machinery in the Red River Valley after he was discharged from the Army in 1945. In 1950, he decided to relocate his growing family to Alexandria due to the beauty of the lakes and as his personal weekend respite from the rigors of traveling his territory during the workweek. He and mom purchased a summer cabin for $6,700 on the west side of Lake Carlos and moved us there in 1950 when I was 8 years old and the oldest of four children.

Here I was, a city kid uprooted from the Twin Cities and plunked down in the middle of the west Lake Carlos wilderness with darn few playmates in the area; my mom with four kids and two of them in diapers; five miles from Alex and the only way to town being mom's barely serviceable 1931 four-door Plymouth sedan; you get the picture — we were pretty poor but didn't know it.

If necessity is the mother of invention then burning need creates resourcefulness. I didn't have two nickels to rub together but had a burning need to create some nickels so I could ride my bicycle to the Gang Plank/Triple R/Rolling Roller Rink to buy an Orange Crush or caramel roll or candy bar. They each cost a nickel — nickels that that I did not have. An allowance was categorized as a foolish luxury based upon our family's dire financial straits. So there was my well-defined dilemma: The need to create some nickels out of thin air in the west Lake Carlos wilderness.

Pedaling my bicycle to the Gangplank one day, I noticed a couple of signs on the building that said "Lund's Bait Shop" along with a "Pop for Sale" sign. Well, I wheeled right in thinking that maybe the Orange Crush at Lund's might be a bit cheaper (I learned frugality in the 1950s) but alas, I didn't even have a penny, let alone a nickel. But Norm Lund, being the shrewd business guy that he was, recognized an entrepreneurial spirit lurking somewhere within my being and casually mentioned that he would be willing to trade some nickels for frogs and angleworms. I headed straight home and started digging and catching — a dozen frogs would bring a nickel a dozen. I was in heaven as you could not walk along the Lake Carlos waterfront wilderness without accosting thousands of frogs.

And that is how I became a blue ribbon supplier (at least in my eyes) of frogs and angleworms to Lund's Bait Shop at 8 years old and then moved on to a lifelong career as an entrepreneur and business guy.