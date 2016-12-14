COMMENTARY: Retail activity here rivals metro suburbs

I don't own a business in Alexandria, so I have no horse in this race, but it seems to me that this so-called "antiquated" program of bringing young people here in the summertime from foreign countries is an excellent idea, especially for Alexandria.

One need only drive around town for about five minutes to get an idea of what the market is like here for entry-level labor. Nearly every business in the city is advertising for entry-level help, even in the off-season. Fast-food restaurants are offering paid time-off to new employees and other inducements like new employee bonuses, both of which were practically unheard of in the past. For about the last five years, Arrowwood has bought local radio time trying to attract new employees in the summer months, which I am quite sure is not free.

If the employees brought here by this program are "slave labor," then by inference everyone working at Arrowwood is slave labor, which would be ridiculous. Mr. Fleming offers no evidence that they are paid any less than anyone else, only that they pay no Medicare and other payroll taxes, which I am sure is of no consequence to these employees, whatsoever. He then goes on to bemoan the fact that these workers are "forced" to pay fees to come here. No, if they pay a fee to someone, they have chosen to do so.

What bearing the rest of his verbiage about "a race to economic domination against the Soviet Union," and other assorted non sequiturs, has on this issue is lost on me. To claim that the addition of these workers from abroad has a dampening effect on wages in the area is specious.

The fact is that Alexandria is a place with a lot of commercial activity (for which we ought to be grateful), but a rather limited labor pool. The level of retail activity here rivals suburbs in the metro like Eagan, where the population is five times as large as Alexandria's. I have seen so many young people here working tables on Sunday mornings at Perkins and the next day they're scanning your groceries at Cub.

I commend and admire these young people for their initiative, for they represent the true spirit of Alexandria and I doubt very much that they're whining about "rampant inequality." And, if other similarly-minded young people are willing to come here at great distances to work at Arrowwood or anywhere else, we ought to welcome them with open arms, treat them well and have them spread the word far and wide about what a special place Alexandria truly is.