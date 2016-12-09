COMMENTARY: Take a look at how Minnesota turkeys are raised

Minnesota is home to 450 farm families who raise approximately 46 million turkeys a year — that's more than any other state in the U.S. These families are fourth, fifth and even sixth generation farmers who know how to care for their birds and are thankful they provide a high-quality protein for consumers — the very same protein they feed their own families. We know because we're turkey farmers too.

Our website, MinnesotaTurkey.com, contains a myriad of videos that open up our barn doors to allow you to meet the farmers and see for yourself how turkeys are raised. We also share information on how the carbon footprint of turkey production has decreased dramatically over the past 50 years, allowing farmers to produce more food with fewer resources. We'd love to connect

with you on Facebook.com/MinnesotaTurkey and Twitter, @minnesotaturkey, to answer any questions you have.

Turkey is a delicious, lean protein packed with nutrients. A 3-ounce serving of boneless, skinless turkey breast contains 26 grams of protein, 1 gram of fat, 0 grams of saturated fat, and 55 mg of cholesterol. According to the latest USDA Dietary Guidelines, a healthy diet may contain up to 300 mg of cholesterol daily and should include a variety of nutrient-dense foods like lean protein (including turkey), fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low- or fat-free dairy products. (Source: health.gov/dietaryguidelines)

As with any raw meat product, safe food handling starts at the farm and continues all the way to your kitchen. Using a meat thermometer to gauge doneness and keeping raw and cooked product separate are two ways to ensure a safe food product for you and your family.

Turkey consumption has more than doubled since 1970, due in large part to turkey's healthy and nutritious profile along with its versatility to handle many flavors and spices. Since 1996, actual per capita consumption of turkey has hovered between 16 and 17.7 pounds per person and, in fact, is on the rise this year. (Source: eatturkey.com/why-turkey/stats)

We encourage you to check out all of our information on MinnesotaTurkey.com rather than relying on misinformation to guide your food purchasing decisions.