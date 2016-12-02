COMMENTARY: Cheap wages should anger Alexandrians

Arrowwood chooses to use the United Work and Travel Program. This antiquated government J-1 Visa program implemented after WWII was designed to diplomatically win over impoverished nations by allowing students an American cultural experience that demonstrated our prosperity. But in the modern era, international travel is relatively cheap, American culture has perforated almost every corner of the globe through trade and the Internet, and we're no longer engaged in a race to economic domination against the Soviet Union. J-1 visas have instead become a source of cheap labor, undercutting local wages and highlighting not our prosperity, but our rampant inequality.

Arrowwood manager Jeff Wild defends the choice with the comment, "Finding help is near impossible. It's so hard to find people here who want to work." Difficulty in hiring local workers is not an excuse to opt out of hiring local workers. If you can't find steady employees, you're not offering the right compensation. Alexandria's per capita income is 17.5 percent less than the national average. The poverty rate is 15.4 percent compared to a national average of 13.5 percent. These statistics combined with a steady pool of tech college and high school students looking for summer employment should make for easy hiring.

But the J-1 program allows employers to evade competitive hiring. By using J-1 Visas, employers avoid paying payroll taxes on Medicare, Social Security and unemployment. Sadly, the foreign students are often forced to pay unregulated fees to the recruiting agencies that connect them with American employers, and the low-income jobs the visa workers receive often don't pay enough to cover the debt.

If corporations are given a cheap and easy way to avoid hiring local workers for fair wages, they will. While it is not surprising that this happens in Alexandria, it should be met with anger, not only by those who have been denied employment at Arrowwood, but also by area business owners who strive to provide fair wages and benefits to their employees. Yes, many of them deal with the difficulty of finding reliable workers, but that doesn't entitle them to pseudo-slave labor.