COMMENTARY: Dutch elm disease is still very prevalent

Dutch elm disease, unfortunately, is still very prevalent and kills many of our elm trees each year. To those who still have the pleasure of owning a majestic and beautifully vase shaped American elm, I would like to explain what Dutch elm disease is and share some options for what can be done to protect and save them. I also want to inform the public what to do if a tree dies of Dutch elm disease.

Dutch elm disease is a fungal infection and is caused by two closely related fungi, Ophiostoma ulmi and Ophiostoma novo-ulmi. The infection causes the elm trees to respond by releasing tyloses into the vascular system of the tree. The tyloses works to try and block the fungus from expanding through the tree by plugging up or gumming up the transportation of water and minerals to the leaves. Thus, the tree essentially cuts off its own water supply. The result is seen in the canopy of the tree starting with yellowing of the leaves, then wilting, and finally ending in tree death.

There are two ways the disease can spread. There are three varieties of elm bark beetles responsible for transmission of the fungus. The female beetles lay eggs in dying or recently dead trees. When the offspring emerge from under the bark they have spores from the fungus on their bodies and go out in search of new elms that are healthy to feed on. When they start feeding they transmit the spores into the vascular system of the new host elm tree.

The other form of transmission occurs when two elm trees are sharing root space and there is a graft from one tree's roots to another. If one of the trees is infected with the fungus, the fungus can travel through the root system and spread into the adjacent tree or trees. If the trees are 30-50 feet apart there is a likelihood of root graft.

Preventative treatments and sanitation are the best options to protect elms. The preventative treatment application is a root flare macro injection and lasts three years. Many times reputable companies will even warranty the treatment. A publication in 1999 Tree Care Industry stated a 95 percent success rate for preventative treatments using Arbotect 20-S. The down side of the treatment is it only protects against over-land infection, not root graft infection. This means if you have a clump of elm trees within 50 feet of each other it is a best practice to treat all trees. Another option is isolating the tree or trees that are most important. The treatment can be costly, but so is removing a large tree. Replacing a mature tree in our lifetime is nearly impossible unless you want to wait a lifetime! Contact your local ISA certified arborist for an estimate on the fungicide treatment.

Sanitation is the other important control measure. If an elm tree succumbs to Dutch elm disease it should be removed as quickly as possible to limit the likelihood of infecting any nearby elm trees. The wood should be disposed of away from the property. If wood is kept, the bark should be removed from the wood prior to storage. If the bark is not removed, the wood pile can be harboring the beetle, allowing it to lay eggs and spread the disease even more. The stump should be ground out or de-barked below ground grade.

If you have questions or concerns about your trees you can contact your local ISA certified arborist. It is important to always hire fully insured and trained professionals.