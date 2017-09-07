In today's world, many business leaders are regularly operating at a frenzied pace and believe they are simply "too busy" to attend a class/seminar/training/workshop, to read an educational report or book, to watch training videos, etc.

But smart leaders realize they can't afford not to do those things. These leaders realize that being a well-rounded leader who is always seeking to grow and improve will save them considerable time and money by:

• Increased engagement and productivity from their team members. People are more engaged and more productive when they are managed effectively.

• Less turnover. Studies show the main reason most people leave a job is because of poor leadership. Lead them effectively, and you will build loyalty and longevity.

• Greater confidence and increased knowledge, which build trust. As leaders learn and grow, they become smarter and more confident, in turn earning more trust and buy-in from team members.

All of the above build stronger teams, which sets the foundation for stronger, more successful companies and organizations.

Investing in leadership training of any kind is always a wise investment — unless the leaders don't buy into it. You might be throwing money out the window if you force someone to attend a training they aren't interested in. If that happens, it could be a sign they simply aren't interested in becoming a better leader (in which case it might be time to let them go lead someone else's team), or, you aren't asking them what they want or where they feel they need to grow.

That's another secret of great leaders — they openly communicate with their people and aren't afraid to ask, "What can I do to help you be more successful?" You may think you are doing a good thing by suggesting a couple of your leaders head off to a retreat center hours away for several days of training on a variety of topics. While one of those leaders may be excited and energized by that opportunity and come back a better leader, the other may dread it and spend the training time wishing he was anywhere else, like back in his office taking part in an online training opportunity that targets a particular leadership skill he feels he is lacking in. It's tough to get buy-in on a training opportunity that is "mandated."

Talk to your people — ask what they feel would make them better leaders, and offer them those opportunities. They, in turn, will be more loyal to you, because that's what happens when a leader takes a genuine interest in developing their team members.

But don't forget about yourself in the process. You are sending a strong message when you are constantly encouraging your team to learn, train and grow, yet you yourself don't take time to do that. The message you are sending by your actions can quickly overshadow the opportunities you are offering!

Speaking of opportunities, the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its newest leadership training opportunity — Leadership Alexandria 2.0! This is an extension of Leadership Alexandria, which is currently in its 26th year of developing community leaders. The new Leadership 2.0 class will take a deeper drive into the personal leadership of each participant and how that can impact the future of the entire community. The program is open to all graduates of Leadership Alexandria (which now number more than 400!). For more information, call the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161.

• • •

Tara Bitzan is the executive director of the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. "In the Know" is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.