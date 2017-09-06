Nils Herman Freed of Melby was in Alexandria to secure his citizenship papers from the court. He was accompanied by H.N. Palmquist and Hans Wahlin of Melby as witnesses. The papers were granted.

1967, 50 years ago: The State Baseball Tournament is at the new Knute Nelson field. The new stadium is also in use for the first time. The stadium, operated by Sports Incorporated in cooperation with the city and the school system, represents an investment of approximately $74,000. Built of concrete blocks, it boasts a roof, concession stands, press box, rest rooms and locker rooms for the players. It will have a year-round use and heat is installed in the locker rooms.

The local citizen's committee, headed by Fred Foslien, has received word from Senator Eugene McCarthy that the U. S. Postal Department has completed its survey on the Alexandria Post Office, showing a definite need for a new or expanded facility in the city of Alexandria.

Alexandria public schools registered 3,629 students, almost 300 over last year's 3,380. St. Mary's reports 172 enrolled and Zion reports 84.

1992, 25 years ago: The Alexandria Technical College kicked off its 32nd year with a ribbon cutting ceremony for a newly constructed truck driving facility which provides 13,500 sq. feet of instructional space for truck driving students. The $1,024,000 project was part of the State Legislature's 1990 bonding bill.

Governor Arne Carlson stopped in Alexandria to appoint Bill Flaig and Hilda Bettermann to his newly formed Rural Health Advisory Committee, which is considered a cornerstone of MinnesotaCare. MinnesotaCare, formerly known as HealthRight, is the state's approach to making health care accessible to all citizens.

Customers using Python's Recycling center in Alexandria will have to pay to dispose of some recyclable materials. The new fee of five cents per pound applies to newsprint, glass, tin cans and cloth. It amounts to about $100 per ton. The fee does not apply to aluminum cans and non-ferrous metals such as scrap aluminum, copper and brass.

2007, 10 years ago: ORB Management Corporation, its project and community partners, and local leaders broke ground on a 12,000-square-foot facility to be built at 123 3rd Avenue East in Alexandria. The two-story facility will stand where the K&K building once stood, and where Newhouse Machinery was located prior to that.

Department of Natural Resources officers will patrol the area lakes on jet skis, donated by local businesses. The personal watercraft are used not only to enforce water safety laws, but to educate lake-goers on safe boating and jet-skiing practices.

JUST FOR FUN 1967, 50 years ago: Beginning this fall, Alexandria high school becomes a member of the West Central Conference. The conference has established the student admission to events at 40 cents for all students, elementary and secondary. General price for adult admission in the conference is $1.00, so Alexandria will adhere to this price for football and basketball, and 75c for wrestling.

SPORTS TRIVIA, 1967, 50 years ago: During the State Baseball tournament at Knute Nelson field the press box was filled with dozens of scouts representing every major league team in the country. Most of them stayed to see every team play at least once. Armed with player lists, the scouts check out the performance of each player — speed, batting ability, physical statistics and note those whose careers they will follow.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.