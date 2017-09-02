It's Our Turn: Disaster victims need tools, help to recover

It was designed to stab into a square hay bale to make throwing it up on a wagon or down from a hayloft a little easier.

They are a reminder of growing up out in the country but for me there are other memories attached to those hooks.

The hooks reminded me of the first house I owned — a 1950s-era ranch house with three small bedrooms on the main floor, an alley kitchen and a one-car garage on the north end of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

We moved in late in 1995 with a 1-year-old son. By the end of 1996, we had been doubly blessed and were now a family of five. We fenced in the back yard to contain the dog and our toddler with a 6-foot high privacy fence.

That was a winter that brought record snowfall to Grand Forks. With blizzards blowing the snow up against the fence, the golden retriever could walk right over the top as what was supposed to be spring rolled around. The blizzards kept coming into April, with nearly 100 inches of snowfall bringing forecasts of potential record flooding to the Red River Valley.

Despite the sandbagging and clay dikes along the river, it could not be contained. Much of Grand Forks, including our family of five, would be forced to flee the floodwaters. It was even worse on the Minnesota side of the river in East Grand Forks.

The Red River often flooded in the spring. It usually rose in a slow creep. We knew the flood was coming for weeks in advance. We certainly had more warning than the folks in Texas did for Hurricane Harvey.

The pictures of people wading through streets is heartbreaking. There wasn't much of that in Grand Forks — we had more warning and the cold water wouldn't allow it.

What is heartwarming is the support for disaster victims. The outpouring of support is as inspiring as the storm is overwhelming.

While the initial wave of generosity is great, don't forget about the flood victims after the water goes down.

That's where the hooks came in. Instead of swinging the hooks into hay bales, we swung them into rolls of soggy wet carpet to drag them out to be hauled away. One person at the front, another at the back, instead of trying to grab a soppy wet mess.

The water at our house got just over the main floor, enough damage to be included in a government buyout program. My brother loaned me his $100 pickup for as long as I needed.

We didn't lose a lot of possessions, but the flood certainly took a financial and emotional toll.

For many in our towns, it was much worse than what we went through. Businesses and jobs as well as homes were lost. There was anxiety and frustration that becomes emotionally draining. We got help from friends, family and strangers. With a home buyout and government lending programs, we were back in a home in less than a year.

A disaster can be devastating to a community, but you can get a lot done with some help and the right tools. The baling hooks remind me of that.

