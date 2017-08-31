Up to this time, August 27, there has been canned in the schoolhouse over 700 cans of vegetables of which 530 are quart cans, in other words approximately $150 worth of vegetables. This in three weeks time and the biggest week is left. Public canning will be discontinued after school opens but the Domestic Science Department will continue cannings as much as time will permit.

1967, 50 years ago: Theatre L'Homme Dieu, Alexandria's Summer Theatre, was the only one in the Northwest included in a story in the August 25 issue of Life Magazine.

In spite of a cool, rainy Friday which bit into the attendance, the Douglas County Fair added 2,044 fairgoers this year, topping last year's 23,329 with a record of 25,373.

The three top local seamstresses who will compete in the 4-H division of the Minnesota State Fair are Mary Jo Bartos, Karen Foslien and Gayle Myhr.

Within a period of less than an hour one afternoon, people from three foreign countries were registered at the Runestone Museum: Great Britain, Germany and Sweden.

1992, 25 years ago: The Anderson Propeller Company opened for business on Front Street in Brandon. It is owned and operated by Ken and Norleen Anderson and is a continuation of the Anderson Propeller Company of West Brooklyn, Illinois, which was owned by Ken's father for 46 years.

A slim computer disc from the State of Minnesota picks prospective jurors for Douglas County. The 600 names and addresses on the disc are those of registered voters in Douglas County and/or those who hold a driver's license and are requested from the state. Phyllis Haarstad, court administrator, places the disc of names into a computer, then pushes a button that tells the disc how many prospective jurors are needed, and within seconds, the names — randomly selected by the computer — emerge on a print out. From that "pool of names" Harstad sends legal summons to prospective jurors and hopes to get 60 or so that can be jurors on call.

2007, 10 years ago: A large crowd watched as author and radio personality Garrison Keillor drove a ceremonial spike into the bike trail near the spot where Central Lakes Trail meets the Lake Wobegon Trail in Osakis during "The Wobegon Central Bike In" event. The linkage of the two trails creates a 120-mile uninterrupted paved surface through scenic Minnesota.

A new dog park, a 150' X 300' fenced-in area located on 21 city-owned acres on Lake Connie, just off Victor Street near Windmill Ponds has opened for use. A contest to name the park has begun with $50 in Chamber Bucks to the winner.

An estimated 1,700 households participated in the Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management's free electronic waste collection day.

JUST FOR FUN 1967, 50 years ago: Alexandria Rotary's 52 members fed 1,735 corn and chicken meals. Squads were shucking corn (some 4,000 ears), frying chicken, boiling the corn, serving or cleaning up during their annual summer cook-out.

SPORTS TRIVIA, 1967, 50 years ago: The grand finale ski show at Lake Darling will mark the end of the summer. The youngsters, who pass under the name of the T.R.A. Ski Team, have been performing at the Darling Ranch Resort on weekends and competing individually in water ski meets. The team is composed of Terry Akenson and his cousin Tom Akenson, both of Minneapolis, Denny Spaulding, Steve Tessmer and Linda Engstrom, all of Alexandria, and Bryce Lundeen of Rock Island, Illinois. Admission for the last show will be 75c for adults and 35c for children 12 and under.

