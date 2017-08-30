In the Know: Taking classrooms into the 21st century

Innovation Design Teams of students and staff, at both Discovery and Lincoln, were invited to think differently about spaces in their buildings and how they can better meet the needs of each student. Possible solutions can include furniture changes, building renovation, and even schedule changes. The ultimate goal is to align building improvements with our district's strategic plan so that our learning environments meet the needs of today's students and students of the future.

It was determined that physical improvements would be done in a phased approach with the intention to continue transitioning spaces into what the students and staff have envisioned, while being fiscally responsible with budget resources. The conceptual design crafted by the building innovation team was shared with the Board Budget and Facility Committee who worked to align and prioritize resources to make the conceptual design reality.

At Discovery, the design involved the media center, video production studio, computer lab and tech theatre spaces. Phase I, completed in the summer of 2016, involved removing a wall from the hallway into the media center where staff offices used to be. The wall was replaced with a big, wide garage door that rolls up, so that during the school day the media center is open, serving as an inviting student gathering space. The entryway was finished with flexible furniture to create a spot for collaboration. After the completion of Phase I, the media center (renamed The Edge by the students) became the heart of the middle school, serving as an inviting student gathering space.

Phase II work included transforming the former tech theatre, main media center area, video production studio, and a small office area into a large learning lab. It is now an open space that can facilitate both large and small group activities, support students who wish to work independently or in small groups, and offers flexible furniture options, and digital learning resources.

At Lincoln, the initial design was for the media center and computer lab spaces. Prior to Lincoln School being scheduled for construction to take place, a group of teachers decided to "pilot" the new program model they had created through Phase I. A portion of that space was used in Phase I as a "learning lab" for some special education students and staff — without remodeling the space or purchasing furniture. This allowed them to come up with some great ideas for moving forward with their makeover in Phase II, which took place this summer. Lincoln now has a maker space, flexible furniture that allows for large, medium and small group work, and a student support services suite that accommodates student needs from all grade levels.

All schools have now had the opportunity to participate in a Design Thinking/Innovation Workshop, which allowed them to think differently about what instruction can look like and what students need to learn at their very best. School staff are creating a vision, and over time will begin to bring pieces of this vision to life. Looking ahead, remaining schools in the district will begin the design thinking process to create innovative learning environments. These innovation projects will act as catalysts to engage students in learning that achieves our mission and vision for 21st century education.

• • •

Julie Critz is the superintendent of Alexandria Public Schools. "In the Know" is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.