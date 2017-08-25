It's Our Turn: Civil War was all about slavery

He said the cause of the Civil War was not slavery but state's rights, an argument I heard all the time when I worked in Alabama, at least from some of its white residents. In that view, the Confederates were simply fighting an honorable cause for the right of all states to self-determination, and that nasty little thing called slavery just happened to be the cause du jour.

So let's follow that argument. If that's the case, then Confederates weren't advocating for states to allow slavery, they were advocating for the right of states to allow slavery.

Really? That's the best Confederate defenders can come up with? Well, what other things should states be allowed to decide? Indentured servitude? Requiring us to own land before we can vote? Child labor? Do we really want Colorado to develop its own nuclear weapons program or Pennsylvania to ban English? Ridiculous, right? Well, the idea of owning people is equally as ridiculous. Yet apparently some folks still think it justified the South's attempt to pull away from the union.

The "state's rights" argument is a thin veneer for the real reason the South went to war, which was an unwillingness to give up the slave labor that powered its plantations.

As surreal as it seems to argue about the causes of the Civil War in a time when we should focus on getting to Mars and curing cancer, the fallout from that conflict still surrounds us, as statues of Confederate leaders fall and certain groups of white people cry out that their heritage is getting erased.

Excuse me, why would you want to remember that heritage? Confederate statues and flags are symbols of pain, division and oppression of a huge group of people. If a city, county or state votes to remove them, well, that's democracy in action.

If you ask me (and this is My Turn, after all), the real reason for the resurgence of overt racism was the 2014 Census Bureau announcement that non-Hispanic whites will be a minority by 2044. Losing majority status might seem scary. Will whites become the oppressed class? Are the toppling of monuments merely a taste of what's to come? Worse, will we be treated as we have treated others?

We have 27 years left before we whites lose our majority standing. We can spend that time fighting it, gerrymandering voting lines to favor whites, spewing venom in public places. Or we can devote our energy to causes of mutual concern. Like fighting cancer. And reaching Mars.

If the South had taken all the resources spent on the Civil War and instead directed it toward educating all their people and creating a racially balanced society, maybe we wouldn't be arguing about statues and flags.

We can't change the past. But we can learn from the past to create a better future.

If it comforts you, remember that when whites are a minority group, there really won't be a majority group. Instead, we'll be a rich mixture of Asian, black, Latino, Native American and white, with hopefully no single dominant group.

• • •

"It's Our Turn" is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.