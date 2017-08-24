In the Know: Here's how tax increment financing works

Minnesota allows several different types of TIF districts, with the most common being economic, redevelopment, and housing. The legal restrictions on how long increments may be collected, the sites that qualify and the purposes for which increments may be used vary with per type of district. Each district type has different requirements that the developer must contractually deliver prior to the TIF note being released.

Here's an example of how TIF works. Before approving a district, the authority (typically a city economic development authority) must provide the county auditor and clerk of school with the proposed plan and the estimated fiscal implications of the district. Their boards then provide a description of any probable impacts the district would have on public services (police, fire, public infrastructure) and the school district.

After a required public hearing, the proposed district must be approved by the local authority to be established. The taxes being paid at the time of the establishment of the district continue to be distributed to the city, county and school district, as done prior to the formation of the TIF district. The authority collects a portion of the newly increased taxes generated by the development and uses them to pay for specific development costs.

Assume a blighted piece of property is currently paying $5,000 in property taxes. Let's also assume a new business wants to relocate on this piece of property and projects paying total property taxes of $50,000 after construction is complete. To offset the costs of demolition and environmental remediation of the property, the authority could create a TIF district and reimburse the business only the incremental taxes for a specific number of years. Tax increment does not capture the existing taxes or state commercial property taxes, so the company would be eligible for the incremental taxes of approximately $27,000 per year.

It is important to note that the City of Alexandria does not bond for TIF, and TIF is not a reduction in taxes, so the developer will annually pay the increased $50,000 in property taxes. If the developer has met the terms of the TIF agreement, the $27,000 TIF dollars will then be redirected to pay for eligible and documented development expenses — in this case environmental remediation.

It is not just "free money" to a developer as the project itself drives the incentive and the increased property taxes. TIF is an impactful tool when used as part of a broader development strategy because it enables cities to finance desired economic development using tax revenue that would not have been available to them if the development had not taken place.

Fernholz is the executive director of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission. "In the Know" is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.