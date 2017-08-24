FOR SALE: Purebred rose-comb brown leghorn cockerels. April hatched. One for $1.00. Three for $2.50. Six for $5.00.

1967, 50 years ago: Glaston Boat chartered the "S.S. Ariadne" and had an additional group aboard the "S.S. Bahama Star" for a cruise to Nassau and Freeport from downtown Miami. Sailing with the group were Mr. and Mrs. Mark Movold, with Mr. and Mrs. Jack Movold.

Adjusted rates for water, sewer and steam heating customers in the city of Alexandria will go up September 1. The largest increase will be in sewer service because this department has operated at a deficit in past years. This increase will amount to a minimum of $.75 per month for residential customers and $1.25 monthly increase for commercial customers.

Johnson's A&W Drive-In is the recipient of an impressive award from the President's Council on Youth Opportunity. This award is granted in recognition of opening new job opportunities to young Americans in helping them prepare for a brighter future. The Johnsons employ 22-25 high school and college students during the five month operation.

Butter Brickle ice cream, August special at Carlson Dairy in Alexandria half-gallon: 61 cents.

1992, 25 years ago: Brenton Engineering Company, a subsidiary of Continental Manufacturing, Inc., has announced the appointments of Brenton Smith, founder of the company, as vice chairman and Winthrop "Buck" Cody as president. During the past three years, Brenton has tripled in sales, constructed a new 38,000 square foot facility and added about 50 new jobs in the Alexandria area.

The public will again have a chance to make suggestions on a design for the $15M junior high school to be built next year in Alexandria.

2007, 10 years ago: Knute Nelson opened new doors to Alexandria area seniors at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the Nelson Gables assisted living expansion and the opening of The Nelson Wellness Center.

A sharply divided Douglas County Board agreed to submit the downtown jail facility site plan to the city's development review team for evaluation. That team will examine the plan strictly from a technical standpoint — if water lines are large enough, for example — and offer suggestions.

Offers are on the table for Alexandria School District 206 to sell the land and building of Washington Elementary School. The sale, however, hinges on whether or not the September 25 $25M bond referendum passes. With voter approval, the school district could build a new elementary school, which would replace WES.

JUST FOR FUN 1917, 100 years ago: The young men of Douglas County cannot be accused of marrying to escape the draft. Records at the county clerk's office show a decided drop off for June and July marriage licenses. In August so far, of the six licenses issued, four have been over 31 years of age. Of those applying for licenses for July, it was also noticeable, many of them were exempt because of age or otherwise. This fact is significant because between the ages of 21 and 31 are the usual ages for marriage when things are taking their natural course.

SPORTS TRIVIA 1992, 25 years ago: Tom Lehman of Alexandria withdrew from the PGA Championship in St. Louis to be with his wife Melissa, who gave birth to their second child. Holly Francis Lehman was born in Phoenix and joins sister Rachael in the Lehman household.

Also in 1992, 25 years ago: Looks like Hal "Buzz" Miller's, Willmar girls tennis team will be another power this fall. His netsters won 20 of the 21 matches in the Willmar Early Bird Invitational. Miller is a former Alexandria graduate and athlete, now tennis coach and educator at Willmar.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.