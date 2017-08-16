Jacob Wettleson was awarded the commission of second lieutenant of the Quartermaster corps and will go into the officers' reserve corps, and active duty.

Crabapples, $1.50 per bushel. 40 cents per peck. Phone R-304. C. B. Welty.

1967, 50 years ago: New to the county fair will be competition for the small fry in the grandstand area, hosted by the Kiwanis club with prizes of $3, $2 and $1 for such events as the kiddies' parade, bike races and talent show. The unusual wild animal show will be at the grandstand event on Thursday afternoon. Several prominent locals led by Mayor Marvin Hanson will be driving the ostrich carts which will race.

Some $2,000 worth of testing and radio equipment donated by 3M to the Alexandria Area Technical College will become part of the classroom scene for the 18-month Avionics course offered at the school. The development of the program has been encouraged by the Federal Aviation Agency to work in the areas of radio and electronic equipment on aircraft and on the ground.

1992, 25 years ago: Building projects totaling more than $2.3 million took place during the month of July, according to a just-released report from the Douglas County Zoning Department which issues building permits and evaluations. Low interest rates is perhaps the single biggest factor for the housing surge, said Skip Woodworth, zoning administrator assistant.

District 206 School Board authorized Lincoln Elementary School Principal Dave Strand to proceed with plans to implement year-round school — but only if there is enough support from parents and staff. If approved, year-round school could start in the 1993-94 school year.

A proposed beach improvement project on Lake Le Homme Dieu's public beach will cost about $100,000. All but $30,000 would come from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Board of Water and Soil Resources. Under the plan, the beach — now owned by MnDOT — would become a Douglas County "park."

2007, 10 years ago: A new Veterans Memorial was unveiled near the east entrance to the Runestone Community Center. The project was spearheaded by the Alexandria Area Veterans Council. The City of Alexandria donated the land and excavation for the project and Alexandria Light and Power (ALP) will keep the display illuminated at night. The Douglas County Fair Board was also a key supporter.

Wind gusts of up to 74 mph were recorded at the Alexandria airport as a severe thunderstorm roared through Douglas County. Alexandria Light and Power suffered hundreds of outages, ranging from west Lake Carlos to Lake Latoka and all points east to Nelson. The core of the city of Alexandria was especially hit hard.

JUST FOR FUN 1917, 100 years ago: Misses Kate and Maude Knapton returned from their week's stay in the cities. They ordered their fall line of millinery, which is already being shipped...AND...1967, 50 years ago: White Levi's guys! Herberger's advertised: When Levi made a White Jean, Swingers adopted it! Introducing slim fit slacks, made the way that guys want them. Cotton twills in colors of coffee, gold, olive and black. "White is the name...Not the Color" $4.98.

SPORTS TRIVIA 2007, 10 years ago: Alexandria's head cross country coach, Mark Nelson, was inducted into the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He has been the Cardinal head coach since 1980.

