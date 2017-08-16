In the Know: Pay attention to city, county budgets

This is both an exciting and challenging time for people involved with governmental budgets. For those who want to see budgets for programs expanded, reduced or left the same, this is the time of the year when those decisions take place.

What makes this a challenge is that one has to balance what is necessary with what would be nice. The primary job of a city is to provide infrastructure and public safety. You want to be able to drink the water from your faucets, see what you flush disappear, drive on streets that are free of snow and ice and potholes, feel safe when you move about town, and know that the fire department will be there quickly if something catches fire at home.

Counties have similar responsibilities with roads and public safety with the added responsibility of running state and federal family service programs.

Complicating the issue a little are enterprise funds. Enterprise funds are services like water, sewer, and in some communities electricity, cable television and internet, that get their revenue from fees rather than taxes. They run like businesses with the fees generally covering operating expenses.

The first step in the process is preparation of preliminary budgets which most staffs would have done by now. Those documents go to council members and commissioners for their input so some discussion are probably already underway.

Later in the fall when the county determines what the tax capacity is for various levels of government, various governments know what the tax impact of a preliminary budget might be.

The tax capacity is based on the value of property in the boundaries of the governmental unit. Values are going up now due to a warmer real estate market. New construction of homes and businesses brings new value to the capacity. This means it is possible under certain circumstances that a budget can go up and taxes on property can remain fairly stable. (This is different from the process to determine the taxable value of your property, which takes place in the spring for the following year.)

When the city or county gets information about its tax capacity the tough decisions come. A unit of government can then know how its budget decisions affect taxes. Who gets what he or she wants in the budget? What departments get what they request? Does one department get trimmed a little so another can get something it needs? Should property taxes be increased? Should fees be increased? How much should those increases be?

Those final decisions must be made by December and sent to the county auditor so work on tax statements, which go out in the spring, can start.

If how the city or county spends its money is something that you want to follow, the next few months are when you need to pay attention.

Stone is the former mayor of Glenwood and former publisher of the Pope County Tribune/Starbuck Times.