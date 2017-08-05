It's Our Turn: It's just not the same anymore

Watching the falling rain and flashing lightning from safe inside our home or under the cover of a porch was an exciting display of the power of nature. Even though our home for much of my latter childhood was a trailer house with no basement, I don't really remember feeling threatened or vulnerable.

But it seems so different now.

Maybe it's because I'm now a homeowner and feel more protective about my house. We've had a couple of strong windstorms with downed trees over the years. So far, no trees have hit our house, but I have learned that falling trees are definitely attracted to chain-link fences.

But I think the biggest reason I don't enjoy storms as much as I used to is because of technology.

As always, technology is a double-edged sword. On one edge is the incredible — almost magical — benefits that it provides. But the other edge is what it takes away from us.

Before the widespread use of modern weather radar — and long before everyone had computers and cell phones — we didn't worry so much about storms, at least not before they arrived. If you wanted to know what the weather was going to do, you listened to the radio or TV, or just looked at the sky. Without modern forecasts and computer predictions, we simply took what the weather gave us and didn't spend a lot of time worrying about it. If there was a storm, then there was a storm. You took precautions if you felt you needed to.

Now we have a whole day or more to worry about a possible storm. Then, when it gets close, we sit glued to our computers or phones monitoring the storm's path on radar. In addition, we get alerts on our phones and other devices that threaten us with messages such as "Extreme Imminent Threat Alert," when what you really have is a strong thunderstorm with a possibility of a tornado.

And so, we worry and obsess over storms that we still can't reliably predict and that we certainly can't control. Before we know it, we've wasted several hours and have nothing to show for it except the damaging effects of worry.

Maybe the price we pay for safety is too high sometimes. Maybe our obsession with knowing everything is getting out of control. Maybe sometimes ignorance really is bliss.

There's no question that tornadoes can be dangerous. The question is: How likely am I to be hit by one? How much should I worry?

According to the National Safety Council, your odds of dying in a cataclysmic storm are 1 in 66,335. Compare that to your odds of dying in an aircraft accident (1 in 9,821), a car crash (1 in 114) or from heart disease and cancer (1 in 7). (However, you do have a greater chance of dying in a storm than from a legal execution.)

I certainly understand the desire to try to predict storms and help people stay safe. However, as always, we go overboard with technology and good intentions and just create more problems.

In addition to creating worry when it probably isn't warranted, there's also the problem of trust. Are people going to trust that there's really a threat after hearing so many hyped-up alerts and hasty sirens?

It's kind of like having a dog to warn you of intruders. But, how can you trust an alarm system that gives you 20 false alarms every day?

• • •

