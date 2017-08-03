It's Your Turn: Readers debate jobs and wages

Jodi Fischbach: What is the state doing to entice people to move and live here? It's great to add that many jobs, but it's already a struggle to find employees.

Noelle Langlie: It's only been a struggle because people want to get paid, but don't wanna have to work in order to do so.

Kelly Critser: I agree, Noelle. They work a few days to get a check then quit. Or are lazy and expect to get paid top dollar.

Josh Langlie: If all these people actually wanted to work for a paycheck, none of these places would be hiring because they would have the employees already.

Shawn Olson: The problem is the wages. Hypothetically in a supply-demand market economy, when companies need workers they sweeten the deal with things like better wages, more job security, safer working conditions, retirement packages, paid vacation/sick/holiday/maternity days off, etc. Those incentives are absent in today's economy, however. Wages are still too damned low, and many people are already working two or three jobs just to barely scrape by.

Noelle Langlie: I get that, but I am talking about those who simply don't wanna work. Like Kelly said, they wanna make top dollar while only working a few days a week.

Brian Hedstrom: Out state areas like ours don't pay the wages they do in the city, so if you really wanna make top dollar you'll have to do so there. At my place of business, we get plenty of incentives to stick around lots of PTO, holiday pay as well as solid health care plans. In my experience in the five years I have been there is three out of about 20 folks that I have trained are willing to put in the effort and learn to be an asset to our company (which is employee owned); they will be there a few years and will leave because they are not compensated for being the premium worker. The company is so used to the other 17 that don't put in the effort and they compensate all of them equally because they need the warm bodies because of the lack of skilled workers. Then again after a few years and being trained, other employees will hire away even the poor workers, thinking they may be good workers. I bet they are surprised, lol! But anyway to conclude my point, they can honestly pay more for the ones that are worth it but many younger folks seriously lack the drive to do hands-on skilled labor anymore. If there isn't a keyboard in front of them, they don't want it.

Shawn Olson: Sure, and I agree that everyone needs to work. But the central problem is wages and working hours right now. Everyone who is willing to work for a living should not be living in poverty. Right now 40 percent of Americans have an income beneath the 1968 minimum wage for instance. The rich elites that dominate Wall Street are making out like robber barons with record corporate profits, but the wages and working conditions for regular folks have been stuck since Reagan was first elected in 1980, nearly 40 years.

Noelle Langlie: Fair enough. I'm not arguing with you. Thanks for actually backing up your statement with proof rather than just saying I'm wrong and letting it go.

Connor Blacksher: Great points by both sides, excited to see that nuanced dialog can still happen!

Rick Jones: Isn't this called construction season — they are not likely new jobs, just less unemployed.

Joe Garrett: My wage is considered OK where I live in Alexandria, but I'm still a month away from broke myself. My type of job pays $3 to $5 more an hour in bigger cities sometimes starting pay. Frustrating.