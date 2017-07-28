It's Our Turn: Road hogs, horn blasters and hell hounds

When I don't get some outside activity after a couple of days, I feel anxious, cooped up, depressed. I miss it that much. But what I don't miss are the things that try to spoil it.

For starters, there are the road hogs — drivers who don't pay attention to the white line on the road that marks the place where bikers and pedestrians are entitled to be. I've been nearly clipped a few times by drivers who drift slowly across that line. Others will suddenly veer within inches of it, providing me with a new kind of runner's high — terror.

Of course, not every driver is as careless as the road hogs. Some, when the road is clear of traffic, make sure I have plenty of room by driving over the centerline — or maybe they're worried about that keeling over part.

I've also came across drivers who seem to have invented a new sport — scare the bejesus out of runners. When they spot one of us, they'll rev their loud truck or motorcycle into eardrum-shattering decibels as they pass by. Some have felt the urge to sound their horn — not a friendly toot-toot if they happen to know me, but a loud, long blast, which I firmly believe is done solely to see how high they can make me jump.

Drivers aren't the only hazard out there. There are also dogs. Lots of dogs — from small yapper dogs to large beasts with deep rumbling barks that sound as if they are guarding the gates of hell.

When a dog runs up to you, it's looking for one of two things — a new friend or lunch. I've only been charged at a few times and have luckily avoided getting bit, knock on wood. Luckily, most of the dogs near the roads I run on are chained up or in an enclosed area. (Thank you, responsible dog owners.) Still, the sudden explosion of those territorial barks never ceases to startle me. On the plus side, it probably has boosted my running time.

Avoiding dogs and cars are the main reasons I like running on the trail. There, you are in your own little world without the traffic, noise, distractions and dangers you find along the road. Well, almost. There are still things to watch out for.

I've been almost run over by bicyclists who zip by me without the courtesy of telling me, "On your left." Trail tip: If you're on a bike, always let runners and walkers know when you're passing them.

Skateboarders and longboarders are another hazard. When they're rolling toward you, you can never tell exactly the path they'll be taking. I guess it depends on their balance and how experienced they are.

Once when I was out running, a teen fell off his skateboard and it came barrelling down right at me. With no time to think, I leaped over it in a single bound — no easy trick for a quinquagenarian (look it up) — and amazingly, avoided a shin-splintering crash or worse.

But don't let all those perils out there stop you from getting outside and taking a brisk walk, run or bike ride. Soak up some sun. Take in the view. Feel your stress melt away, despite the road hogs, the horn blasters, hell hounds and trail dangers. Your mind, body and spirit will thank you.

