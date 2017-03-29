1967, 50 years ago: A group of law enforcement officials met at the Alexandria Area Technical School to consider the merits of a two-year post high school law enforcement program for young people considering police or enforcement work as a career. The Minnesota Peace Officers has endorsed the course to start as soon as possible, subject to the approval of the local Board of Education and the State Education Vocational Division. ... Carlson Construction Co. of Evansville has been awarded a contract for general construction of the new 3M plant facility of Alexandria. The 62,000 square foot, one-story building is expected to be completed early in 1968.

1992, 25 years ago: American Legion Post 87 in Alexandria is requesting approval from the city to bring a T-33 United States Air Force jet to serve as a memorial in Alexandria. The T-33 Korean War vintage trainer jet is 46-feet wide and 40-feet long and initial contact has been made with the Alexandria Airport Commission about the possibility of placing the plane on airport property. The project is headed up by Bill Haskins, American Legion member. ... Representatives from the Governor's Design Team (GDT) held a press conference at the Alexandria Technical College to outline the team's process and goals for downtown. The GDT architects, landscape architects, artists and urban planners will discuss new ideas on downtown revitalization, town image, beautification, parks, new development potential and other issues related to community improvement.

2007, 10 years ago: The Alexandria Police Department has taken several complaints from local businesses reporting counterfeit money. ... KSAX-TV announced it was making changes to its broadcast news schedule. The weekday morning and weekend newscasts will now be produced entirely by its parent station — KSTP-TV Channel 5 Eyewitness News out of Minneapolis. ... Karen Meuwissen, marketing and sales management instructor at Alexandria Technical College, has been honored as the 2007 Minnesota Delta Epsilon Chi (DEX) Advisor of the Year. DEX is an international organization for college students from a variety of business-related disciplines.

Just for fun — 1917, 100 years ago: The clocks in the old Washington schoolhouse have been started again. They have been stopped for some days because the aluminum plate in the rectifier was exhausted. A new one has been procured and the clocks will go on as they have in the past.

Sports Trivia — 1967, 50 years ago: The 1966-67 Alexandria wrestling team ended its season with the annual awards banquet at the Viking Motel. Awards were handed out by Coach Greengo. Fourteen grapplers won letters as the team compiled a 12-1 dual meet record as well as winning the Resort Region conference title their last season in the conference, the District 22 championship and the Region 6 championship. Their lone loss came at the hands of West Central champion Morris, whom they defeated in the Region 6 tourney. Before dinner, the team voted for the grappler they considered to be the most important wrestler. Named to this outstanding position was senior co-captain Doug Drexler.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.