IN THE KNOW: What competencies do we want?

There is a movement across the country to energize communities of educators, students and parents around a 21st century definition of student success. There was near consensus that four specific competencies are equally important as academic proficiency. They are referred to as the 4Cs:

--Critical Thinking — looking at problems in a new way and linking learning across subjects and disciplines.

--Communication — sharing thoughts, questions, ideas and solutions.

--Collaboration — working together to reach a goal; putting talent, expertise, and smarts to work.

--Creativity — trying new approaches to get things done equals innovation and invention.

Changes in society are driving the need for change in education. Employers are calling for a different set of skills. They are looking for a workforce that brings ideas and innovation rather than knowledge alone. Google has the answer to knowledge-based questions. However, it's more than searching for information. Students must know how to access, interpret and apply information to solve the new problems of an increasingly complex world.

Kids' brains are hard-wired differently now, therefore, we need engage them differently. Instructional strategies that worked five, 10 or 20 years ago are no longer effective in the same way they once were. This is forcing change in the education system across the nation.

In Alexandria Public Schools, we recognize the need to be intentional in building the 4Cs into instruction and classroom practice. This commitment is evident in the Academies of Alexandria model as we sought to transform the high school experience by engaging students differently. In high school, students are given the opportunity to work on relevant, real-world problems, attaining college and career-ready skills before graduating from high school.

We recognize the importance of the 4Cs, and acknowledge the need to broadly apply them across all grade levels and every classroom. They are essential skills for the future of our students and the world. When one considers the complexity of current political, scientific, health and environmental problems, we realize they are not local problems to solve. These are global issues and it will take a global mindset of critical thinkers, communicators and collaborators to solve them.

Since 1880, our district has created and sustained a highly regarded school system within a thriving community. We have an opportunity to extend this long-standing tradition of educational excellence into the future, as we help students develop essential skills so they can be successful in the workforce of the future.

