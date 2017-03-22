IN THE KNOW: Alexandria is top micropolitan in Minnesota

The magazine has been ranking communities since 1988, and ranked 575 of the nation's micropolitan areas this year. Alexandria was ranked number one for the state of Minnesota, and tied for 51 in the nation, based upon the number of qualifying business construction or expansion projects in 2016.

The White House Office of Management and Budget defines a micropolitan statistical area as one or more adjacent counties that have at least one urban core area of at least 10,000 population but less than 50,000, plus adjacent territory that has a high degree of social and economic integration with the core as measured by commuting ties. And although some estimate that the Alexandria area population explodes to three times its natural population size, with just under 14,000 primary residents, Alexandria easily fits the definition of a micropolitan.

As of 2015, the nation has 575 regions that qualify as micropolitans. Micropolitan regions do not typically carry the same economic weight as large cities do, but they are nonetheless significant centers of population and production. By area, some micropolitans are actually larger than regions classified as metropolitans.

Site Selection carries strict criteria for an area's projects to be applicable toward top micropolitan stature. That criteria includes project investment (over $1 million), square footage (over 20,000 square feet), and/or jobs created (20 new jobs). Our area was approved for three projects. However, we had many more that fit the criteria, but not the industries they track of manufacturing, distribution, or research and development.

We submitted 10 projects from the city of Alexandria that met at least one of their requirements. Those projects included investments in manufacturing, housing, banking, and distribution sectors. Those are 10 projects in which the investors behind them found Alexandria the best choice to erect a new building, or expand the one they currently have.

To see this development in our area is the gratifying side of economic development. Economic development, like any game-changing enterprise, is hard work. There are many partners in our area who work to ensure that we continue to surpass and be a region that others look to as progressive, and yet still inviting as a large small town and a good place to raise a family.

Alexandria is a community that excels at it through persistent attention to business retention and recruitment, regulatory strategies, technical assistance and workforce development. And this attention to detail by numerous community partnerships is just one of the reasons Alexandria continues to be the top growing micropolitan in Minnesota.

