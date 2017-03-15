1967, 50 years ago: Carlos School was the scene of a meeting of 350 rural school parents who oppose the present bill introduced in the Legislature that would provide for the consolidation of rural districts. Most people felt that they wanted their rural schools and small town schools to stay in operation. They looked upon the bill as a move by the State Department of Education to infringe upon the freedom of local school boards to provide educational facilities for rural children. ... A small Alexandria business, "Never Less Than 27 Flavors," that began when Carold Johnson began manufacturing ice cream from recipes left by his father, has blossomed into a 14 store operation and may reach into national franchise proportions. Johnson, who has had up to 86 flavors, spends each winter dreaming up new flavors and testing them before packing and shipping the ingredients to his suppliers. New delights include Hot Tamales, Batman, Pink Squirrel, Irish Coffee and Green Dragon.

1992, 25 years ago: It's the worst pothole crisis in many years, admit Douglas County and Alexandria road experts. The problem is compounded in areas of heavy traffic like the intersection of Broadway and Third Avenue, especially big-truck traffic, said Truman Hanson, Alexandria street commissioner. The worst road in the county is Highway 82 that runs from Alexandria west to the interstate. ... In a grim mood, the lay-offs of 12 teachers were officially approved by the District 206 School Board. Ten teachers are employees of the Alexandria Technical College and two are high school teachers. Faced with a multi-million dollar shortfall, the state mandated that all technical colleges must slash 5 percent from their budgets, translating into about $760,000 in instructional costs for ATC.

2007, 10 years ago: Carlos-based Brenton Engineering broke ground for its $9 million expansion project that will add 72,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 20,000 square feet of office space. About 80 full-time positions with average salaries of about $35,000 will be added following the project's completion in September. ... The Douglas County jail facility will be "sunset," or permanently closed, August 1, 2009, by the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) if it's not brought into compliance. Thirteen serious violations were found during a DOC inspection. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 to develop a comprehensive plan for a new jail at the downtown location and submit it to the city of Alexandria's development review team.

Just for fun — 1967, 50 years ago: Erc Aga's Potpourri column: "It's going to be fun having Jimmy Jensen as owner of the Hillside. Jimmy has done right well with his Swedish recordings and is now entering the nightclub business here."

Sports Trivia — 2007, 10 years ago: The Alexandria Aces have been invited by the producers of the popular morning show, "Fox and Friends," to perform live at Fox studios in Manhattan, New York. The theme of the show is March Madness, and this is their kick-off event. ... 1992, 25 years ago: Harold and Jim Meissner of Evansville, along with Bill Fischer and Terry Knauf officiated the semifinal games in the Sub-section 6A2-2 boys' basketball tournament in Alexandria, while Lee Backhaus and Dave Kjos of Alexandria worked the third place game. Terry Beseman and Jeff Arnold of Morris whistled the championship game.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.