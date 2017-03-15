IN THE KNOW: Facts are important

When a reporter comes in with a story, an editor reads the story. If it seems to be based on accurate information from the source, it will probably proceed. The source needs to be a person who works with the information being provided. A reporter would get plumbing information from a plumber and medical information from a medical practitioner. If the facts seem out of line, the editor will request they be verified, which usually means going to another source who would have knowledge of the facts to make sure the reporter is presenting them accurately.

In every case, a reporter and editor will want to identify the source because having a name tied to the information gives it a higher level of credibility to a reader. There are times, such as when some information may be of great public interest and a source is afraid of the loss of his or her job, the information may be presented as from an "anonymous source."

In that case the editor will want to know who the source is. The editor will also want to determine that the source is not giving up information in order to advance his or her own career, such as seeing that a boss gets fired so that person can advance. And the editor will insist the information be verified by another source, preferably by name.

In other words, a good news organization always wants its stories to be based on verified facts.

News stories appear on most pages of a newspaper and in news programs of television and radio stations. Many papers, television and radio stations have opinion shows or pages. This page is an opinion page. Sean Hannity and Rachael Maddow are political commentators, not trained news reporters. Standards of those pages and programs are different and may lean toward interpretation of facts and how they may impact issues of the day.

The Internet is a huge source of information, but it has no editor. Anybody can post something on the Internet, true or not. There is no editor to say "verify this" or "get me another source to confirm this."

For the Internet, it is important to go to a trusted site, one that uses the same standards as major news outlets. And if you see a fact or strange story that you wonder about, go to factcheck.org, politifact.com or snopes.com. You have to be the editor.

Regardless of one's political feelings, it is important for all of us to understand the facts of an issue. There can be discussion about what those facts may mean, how those facts are addressed (or not addressed) and what solutions are reasonable if those facts identify a problem.

So facts are important, they are the basis for starting intelligent discussions.

"In the Know" is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.