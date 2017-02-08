IN THE KNOW: Donors support excellence at ATCC

John and Jody began their connection with ATCC as students. Jody's first memory of the college was of faculty and staff who were very welcoming and caring. After graduation, they made their home in the Alexandria area, and they continue to live here. The friendships they made while attending ATCC are lifelong. Jody and a group of ATCC friends continue their friendships by getting together monthly.

The reason John and Jody donate to the college is twofold. For them it's about gratitude and community. First, their gifts are a way to give back to the college, which helped prepare them for their successful professional careers. Second, ATCC plays an integral part in building the community and keeping it healthy. When interviewed, Jody was filled with pride and said, "It's a very good school with a small hometown feel where students receive a quality education. In fact, all three of our children attended and graduated from ATCC."

Experiences, like John and Jody's, are the cornerstone of ATCC student success and excellence. During the past five years, donations of cash and in-kind gifts to ATCC for equipment and scholarships totaled more than $8 million.

ATCC Mechatronics program alumnus and scholarship recipient, Zachary Zink, said "Over my two years at ATCC, I received multiple scholarships from generous companies such as Aagard, FORCE America and Graco. If it weren't for these donors it would take me years to pay off my loans instead of months. I can't thank donors enough for all they did for me and other students."

In addition to individual donors, key business partnerships allow the college's programs to remain relevant, competitive, and state of the art. From the Law Enforcement dispatch room, to scrap metal for welding, to diesel engines, in-kind donations have helped create exceptional education experiences for students.

Kevin Huwe, a Machine Tool Technology instructor, shared thoughts about donor generosity, "Donor commitment and gifts range from cash donations, employee participation in our advisory committees, and the latest tools and equipment. The Machine Tool Technology program is one of the largest in the state because of the outstanding support and dedication of many organizations."

It is a privilege for the Alexandria Technical and Community College Foundation to connect the dreams of students with the people and organizations who have the means and the heart to make those dreams possible. The Foundation's goal is to ensure all students have the opportunity to reach their professional and personal aspirations.

During the month of February, ATCC is celebrating its donors and their generous gifts. Students will be sending thank you postcards to donors and creating a "We Love Our Donors" thank you video. Donors make it possible for students to follow their "heart" and make their dreams come true.

Thank you, donors, for making the college and its students a priority. Together, we create a culture that is proud to give. Together, we are all Alexandria Technical and Community College.

Sue Kugler from the ATCC Foundation contributed to this column.

"In the Know" is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.