Andy Gunsaullus: Good for you getting out there! Way to stand up for what you know is right, don't let the naysayers and bullies get you down. When all is said and done, we'll be able to look back on this dark period of our history and know we did our best.

Jennifer Gauthier: And a big shout out to the guy who drove by in the pickup and screamed profanities at me and my daughter when we were on our way to Big Ole. If you disagree, there are better ways to show it than shrieking f-bombs at an eight year old.

Katie Noyés: They don't know better ways! Alexandria is a very judgmental town

Paul D Stennes: Once again the minority believes they can speak for the majority

Yasmine McCuiston: Why can't people do what they want w/out being judged. Just because you don't agree doesn't mean it is wrong.

David Lentsch: People have been judging Trump when he's only been president for two weeks. Now that's being judgmental.

Esther Schock Mehrer: We've been judging him l-o-n-g before that and he's been exactly what we expected him to be: confrontational, irrational, petulant, braggadocios, rude ... oh snap, now you got me started.

Dominic Hlinsky: Gosh I really wish I'd had time to protest every time Obama made a decision I didn't agree with. ... They are acting like it's a permanent ban. What's wrong with upping our security to keep our country safe? I'm all about helping refugees we have to. But if this stops even one terrorist wouldn't it be worth it?

Shawn Olson: While Obama certainly did restrict immigration from Iraq, the two situations aren't actually very comparable. That was due to a very specific terrorism plot in Kentucky (not an actual attack in Bowling Green from my recollection) that was identified. Perhaps those restrictions were too severe too, or too long, but that is very different from a blanket ban on Muslims from 7 nations where none of their immigrants or refugees have ever caused a single terror death.

Fran Boscow: Sweden took in 162,000 refugees. Look where it got them. ... Speaking English are they? Skilled workers are they/ disease free are they? Will assimilate into American culture will they? Eager to work are they? They won't rape American women?

Kyle Matthew Belland: We can't even take care of our own veterans or homeless, yet you want to invite thousands of refugees into the states? Gee, that makes total sense. Why take care of our own when we can use the public's taxpayer money to provide benefits for refugees so they can take advantage of the system? Sounds like a grand idea!

Terri Shatek: Regardless of your opinion on this issue, what happened to the Bill of Rights? Americans are guaranteed the right to gather and peacefully protest anything they please. If you don't agree with the issue at hand, don't march, but others have the right to do so and we should all respect and protect that.

Chris James: I didn't see anyone stopping them or assaulting them. That's what liberals do.

Ryan Quinn: I'm OK with that protest. They weren't blocking roads and rioting. ... They are accomplishing about the same thing, which is nothing. But it's within their rights.

Dave Krueger: Depending on where refugees are coming from, they frequently contribute a great deal to the economy. The Syrian refugees I know are some of the hardest working people I've ever met.

Dan Worley: Excellent work, Alexandrians! I am also proud of my hometown!!

Corey Nelson: I mean thanks for being civilized during the protest and all, but uffda I disagree 100% with everything they're protesting. But hey, it's their right, although I do get a kick out of the "not my president " signs. ... Let's relax, wait out the 90/120 days of waiting period so that our president can find a way to make it all work. Let's not hope for him to fail, if he does, we do as well.

Misty McLeod Mercer: How about they march for the people that actually belong here. Homeless vets, homeless families that are actually Americans that are being thrown under the rug.

Randall Hanson: Hate and fear is exactly what you're marching for. Wake up!

Patti Andrews: Support our own, not ungrateful leeches. Send them back or let them come in the front door and no benefits.

Gabriel Anderson: Freedom to protest is truly a privilege but can anyone tell me what is wrong with resetting our immigration system from 7 of the most dangerous countries (as identified by the Obama administration) for a limited time?

Steve Stanton Sr.: Don't forget that they have every right to walk and march for whatever reason. I see no reason to pick on them, bully them or call them something they are not. We have laws in effect that handles the immigration and if you take the time to investigate the vetting you will find out that 66% or more are women and children looking for a safe and better place to live. For the most part it takes 2 years to get even close to coming to the USA.

Nathan Nelson: All the people here whining that they have the right to march and protest, yes, we know. We also have the freedom to express our opinions when they oppose yours. You can march all you want; it's getting literally nothing done. Those who wish to support their president have the right to do so as well.

Shane Nord: I have no problem with people doing this, but I would ask some of them, how many times have you stopped and given something (money) to the "homeless" people always standing by Wal Mart or the mall holding up their signs? ... Or are we only doing this now because of Trump?

Lori Gibson: I think people can support more than one thing, and what they support is their choice. Some people donate to the United Way (I gave cold weather gear), some support the Humane Society (I donated and adopted a cat at Christmas), some people donate to a church (I give to Calvary), and some people marched last night (I did). I believe we should each do what is right for ourselves, and leave others to do what calls to them.