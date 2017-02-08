1967, 50 years ago: A big, free winter fishing derby, for farmers only, is slated at the Kiwanis Park on Lake L'Homme Dieu on new Highway 29 north of Alexandria. Host to all farmers and their families for the event is Hustad's, International Harvester Dealer. Don Hustad, owner, will serve free refreshments and he says that all bait will be furnished, all holes dug free, and there will be nothing to buy. Don will also give free snowmobile rides. ... Alexandria will be one of four Area Technical Schools in the state that will offer Electronic Business Data Processing (computer programming) during the 1967-68 school year. ... The Kensington High School Student Council will sponsor a Valentine's Day dance with all proceeds raised going to the Runestone Farm Fund drive. Purpose of the drive is to purchase the 110-acre farm on which the Runestone was found. A total of $24,000 is the goal of the drive.

1992, 25 years ago: Another stoplight will be installed on Highway 29 south of Alexandria, this one at the intersection of 50th Avenue. The lights will be located in a high-traffic area near Perkins, Hardees South, other restaurants and service stations. Cost is estimated at $105,000. The city's share is about $13,000. ... John Hawkes, a 1977 graduate of Jefferson High School, will have a featured role in Nurses, a sit-com that will air on NBC-TV. Hawkes also has a role opposite Dennis Hopper in Law Breakers, a made-for-TV movie that will be aired on the Showtime channel.

2007, 10 years ago: A painting by Evansville area artist John House was chosen as the 2008 Wild Turkey Stamp by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He is the first Minnesota artist to win all four DNR-sponsored stamps. His studio is in Melby. ... A new policy was put in place at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria dealing with the use of cell phones and iPods, as well as other music devices. The new policy states that if students are caught using cell phones or musical devices, they are confiscated for three days or until a parent can pick them up in the office.

Just for fun — 1967, 50 years ago: From Erc Aga's Potpourri column: "I'm all for the new habits now worn by the sisters at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital. They are not only attractive, but I think they offer much more freedom of movement for these active people. The headwear now lets the hair show. It also makes them look much younger. I thought Sister Patrice looked like a college girl in her new habit."

Sports Trivia — 1992, 25 years ago: Susan (Meyer) Brede of Alexandria put together games of 215, 267 and 276 at the Garden Center Lanes for a 758 series, which is believed to be the highest ever recorded by a woman bowler at Garden Center. Brede was bowling in the Housewives League and bowls for the Royale Lounge team.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.