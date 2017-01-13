IT'S OUR TURN: Memories made to last

My aunt and uncle arrived quite a few hours before we did, so they were the first to spring the surprise. The surprise was nearly botched, however, when my grandparents arrived home earlier than expected.

By the time we pulled up that night onto the lawn of my grandparents' little unit in the retirement community, everyone was settled. My grandpa was none the wiser.

We stood outside, whispering, trying to figure out the best way to announce our presence. Finally, we settled on a simple, straightforward approach: walking through the door all at once.

Cameras set to record, we sneaked up the stairs and burst into the home. Grandpa's face was one of disbelief and delight. Suddenly, the small unit was filled with warmth and laughter (which was ironic, considering he had mentioned not long before that he didn't want any more company for a while. Whoops!).

The next day, Saturday, thunderstorms rolled through the area, bringing pouring rain and rumbling thunder, which kept us inside playing games, napping, visiting and enjoying snacks. (I may have been the one napping ...)

Once the rain cleared, we caravanned out to Sanibel Island, spotting pods of dolphins as we crossed the bridges, to dine at a quaint little dive called the Island Cow, which offered local seafood and other tropical dishes.

On the way back, we pulled off at a long beach to watch wind and kite surfers zip across the whitecaps and launch high in the sky before plunging back down.

Now, I know we were there for my grandpa, but you can't really go to Florida without also going to Walt Disney World. No way. So my parents, sister and I made our way to the magical park on Sunday. The parents went to Epcot while the kids explored Magic Kingdom.

It seems that every time my family travels to Florida, the state experiences strange weather patterns. First, there was the rain, which my grandparents said they hadn't experienced even once since going down in November, and then on Disney day, the temps barely reached 50 degrees. Uff-da!

We were prepared this time, though, equipped with jackets, jeans and gloves. While the Floridian weatherman warned of frostbite and hypothermia, we strolled the streets of Disney, enjoying the nearly 70-degree difference from home.

Monday was Grandpa's official birthday and also the nicest day weather-wise so far, so to celebrate, we headed out to Sanibel Island again to hit up the beach for some swimming and shelling. I was starting to get the hang of the shelling method, snatching up the rolling treasures beneath the waves before the current could suck them out again, until I accidentally lost all my shells to the sea by holding my bag sideways.

That evening, we enjoyed a warm lasagna dinner and spent hours around the table simply talking, reminiscing and laughing. It was a simple night, but it was one of the best and one that I'll remember for a long time.

It makes me wonder why we don't do things like this more often. OK, obviously, schedules and money come into play, but we should take more time to revel in the company of good friends and family. It cleanses the soul, revives the heart and creates memories to last a lifetime.

