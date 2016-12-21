1966, 50 years ago: An overflow crowd from the extreme north and the extreme south of the city expressed dissatisfaction at the Alexandria council meeting with the amount they were expected to pay for storm sewer, sewer, water, curb and gutter and blacktopping; improvements the council expects will give Alexandria a big boost on the way to pleasing new industry. ... Dean Melton, park superintendent, announced that the warming house at the Noonan Park rink will be opened at 1 p.m. on Thursdays for any women who might like to skate during the daytime hours. ... Santa will be on duty again at Anderson's Florists. Owners, Ardyce and Lorraine Anderson, are also giving away plants during their open house.

1991, 25 years ago: The Douglas County Dive Team followed up on a tip and during a training dive found a stolen Mazda pickup at the bottom of Moon Lake near Brandon. The dive team received a $4,000 donation in July and the money was used to purchase new diving equipment, including an underwater communication system, which was tested to recover the stolen vehicle. The communication device enables divers to have direct voice contact with someone on the lake surface. The dive team officially formed in 1985 and presently consists of seven members from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department and one from ambulance services. ... The Douglas County Board approved a preliminary plan for a 23-unit individual townhomes to be built on the north shore of Lake L'Homme Dieu. The plan calls for the units to be 1,100 square feet. The plan, submitted by Taylor Investment Corporation, also includes a swimming pool, storage and maintenance garage, locker storage building and a fish cleaning house.

2006, 10 years ago: The Alexandria City Council authorized the fire department to call for bids on a new grass rig/fire unit that's expected to cost about $134,000. The new four-wheel drive unit would have a four-door chassis, a 200-gallon water tank, a pump and a "class A" foam unit for battling fires. ... Kristen Sjostrand, 13, Clare Tollefson, 12, and Rachel Sjostrand, 11, cut their hair to donate to the "Locks of Love" program. Each had 10 inches cut from their hair. ... For the first time since 1992, the musicians of the Jefferson High School Marching Band will don brand-new uniforms as they take to the streets in Orlando, Florida to perform in two events — the Citrus Bowl Parade and the Macy's Universal Parade.

Just for fun — 1966, 50 years ago: Christmas Special! 10 H.P. Ski-Daddler — $695. Your family will love this popular new winter sport. Stop in and see this special today at either Hustad's or The Chateau Sports Center, both in Alexandria.

Sports trivia — 2006, 10 years ago: The Alexandria City Council gave Vintage One Lunger Series, Inc. (VOLS) of Osakis permission to have a vintage snowmobile race on Lake Agnes, the group's first-ever race in Alexandria. VOLS started in 2001 with two classes of 1973 and older single-cylinder snowmobile races. Since then it's grown to 15 classes.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.