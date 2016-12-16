IT'S OUR TURN: An early Christmas present

I had another great time at this year's event last Saturday.

I was there to not only present a $350 check from the Echo Press from our "Most Personable Baby Contest," but to also cover the event by taking photos and video.

I've done this numerous times in the past but every year is special, starting with the setting, from the helpful volunteers who direct drivers to their parking spots, to the glowing white lights that mark the path to the Lake Geneva Christian Center.

After walking in, I'm always struck by all the volunteers — those handing out programs and answering questions, those selling food items, the ones in charge of lining up on-air donations, the camera crew, the production team, those working the phone banks, the emcees and their guests who keep the show moving along with a flair of festive fun, and, of course, the acts.

This year, the 68th annual, there were more than 40 acts sharing their talents by dancing, playing piano, singing, reading poetry, hula-hooping, playing flutes and other musical instruments, belly dancing, demonstrating martial arts and more.

When I take photos, I like to kneel down near the front of the stage (sorry about that, camera crews — I accidentally wandered into a few shots) and try to capture those special moments the performers provide.

Sometimes, I get so caught up with what they're doing, I forget about my camera and just watch. It happened when I was taking photos of Marcus Decker, a 15-year-old from Evansville with autism and an amazing gift of playing the piano. While he was running his long fingers over the keys, he sang out in a clear, beautiful voice, "Heaven Everywhere" by Francesca Battistelli.

I was so caught up in the moment, I missed the best photo of the night: After Marcus finished with a flourish, one last note on the piano, he quickly stood, beaming a bright smile, and with his hands down low near his knees, he clapped — joining the thunderous applause from the audience.

There were a lot of other special moments as well that night — amazing vocals, moving music, silly but fun banter between the announcers.

I especially enjoyed a video schtick between co-hosts Joe Korkowski and Tim Urness. In case you haven't seen the show yet, I don't want to spoil the fun, so let's just say it was a hilariously funny bit poking fun at a "rivalry" between the two with several surprise appearances from people you probably know, and a purposely sappy ending that would make even Scrooge smile.

By the end of the show, the telethon came within a couple thousand dollars to its goal of raising $90,000, which goes to buying food and toy baskets for cash-strapped families throughout the region. You can still contribute by going to www.jinglebellsalexandria.org or mailing a check to: Jingle Bells Foundation, PO Box 635, Alexandria, MN 56308.

The Jingle Bells Telethon brings out the best in the Douglas County area — volunteers, organizations, businesses, local media, talented performers, generous pledgers giving $5 to $5,000, all working together to make the holiday season a little bit brighter for someone else.

Thank you, Jingle Bells Foundation and the Alexandria Jaycees, for presenting this production year after year. Christmas in our neck of the woods wouldn't be the same without it.