Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Space invaders

Thumbs Down: Here's a pet peeve from a reader: People who get into other's personal space when they are checking out of grocery stores or department stores. "They're standing where a person needs to enter their credit card or they have their cart in the way," the reader noted. "When you politely ask them to step back, they are very rude. Give people space. You can't check out until the person ahead of you is done anyway."

Deals for veterans

Thumbs Up: Here's an idea from a neighboring county that would be well worth doing here. The Pope County Recorder's Office and the Veteran Services Office, in partnership with Fidlar Technologies, has joined a new service for veterans called Honor Rewards. It's a card that qualifies veterans for discounts and incentives at participating businesses at no cost to taxpayers. We know how much Douglas County veterans appreciate local restaurants that offer veterans special discounts off their meals. We're betting the Honor Rewards cards would be a hit here too.

Thanksgiving feast

Thumbs Up: The free Thanksgiving meal for community members provided by the Church of St. Mary's in Alexandria brings warm feelings of appreciation year after year. One grateful recipient dropped off a note that said, "Thank you, Lord, for the delicious and most welcome Thanksgiving feast that your angels from St. Mary's Church brought to those of us who live alone and can't get around as we used to. I know that it involved many hours by many families as they donated their time to assemble the food containers and then deliver them."

Civil Air Patrol

Thumbs Up: The Civil Air Patrol is celebrating a noteworthy milestone — providing volunteer service for 75 years. Its beginnings can be traced back to 1941 when the U.S. was just six days away from entering World War II. While thousands traveled overseas to fight, there were many who volunteered to protect America's coasts and the Civil Air Patrol was born. Although its mission has changed over the years and new technology has been added, its core mission of civic duty and volunteerism remains strong. More than 56,000 CAP volunteers nationwide assist in hundreds of inland search and rescue missions, homeland security and disaster relief missions annually. It's grown to include cadet (youth) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programs. Thousands of young people from ages 12 through 21 are introduced to aviation through CAP's cadet program. Our area is fortunate to have an Alexandria CAP. The future capability of the newly-formed squadron is not only to provide the necessary search and rescue coverage for a region of Minnesota but also to have available trained personnel to participate in search efforts and disaster relief support in other parts of the state and even nationally. To learn more about the local CAP squadron, contact Commander Alan Scott at (612) 716-2590 or go to the website, www.capvolunteernow.com.