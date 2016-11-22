1966, 50 years ago: Postmaster David Steinley of Alexandria announced that all first class mail, personal sound recording (voice letters), and parcels weighing 5 pounds or less and measuring not more than 60 inches in length and girth combined, will be airlifted on a space-available-basis between the United States and all military post offices overseas. ... A site west of Alexandria on Highway 94 is designated as one of the first state-sponsored roadway rest areas in a proposal by a subcommittee of the Legislative Building Commission. Each of the seven rest areas is estimated to cost about $10,000 each in yearly maintenance with an initial cost of $40,000-$55,000. ... The Alexandria High School Concert Orchestra will not only present the first concert of the season but the first concert of its existence. The orchestra program began six years ago for students in grade five and has now grown so that the first class is in high school. The group, which numbers 36, has 19 strings and 17 winds and percussion. Doran Christiansen directs and Kathy Toft functions as concertmistress.

1991, 25 years ago: When F.W. Woolworth closes in mid-January, there's going to be a "big empty spot downtown," said Donata Herr, who managed the store for 14 years. Closing after 70 years, Herr attributes the closing to an ongoing economic truism: the growth of giant malls and the customer's dollar being spread too thin. ... What could have been an empty downtown building is now a thriving community center — a showcase for the arts and a place to help people get their lives back. The old Andria Theatre is now the Alexandria Area Arts Association Theatre, host to a wide variety of community entertainment. The AAAA Board has approved the basement of the theater as the new headquarters of the Heart of Lakes United Way and the refurbished upstairs apartment will soon be the new home of the Listening Ear crisis telephone hotline. Three other apartments will be temporary homes for people in transition.

2006, 10 years ago: The front of Alexandria's Target store turned into a temporary campsite as die-hard gamers spent two days and nights outside to purchase the new PlayStation 3. Only eight of Sony's newest game hit the shelves at 8 a.m. Both versions of the high definition system — a 20 gig that retails for $499, and a 60-gig that retails for $599 — were gone by 8:05 a.m. ... Terry Quist, who was named interim superintendent following the resignation of Ric Dressen in July, signed a three-year contract with the district. The contract will run Jan. 1, 2007 — Dec. 31, 2009. ... Comedian Louie Anderson, Minnesota native, with special guest Scott Hansen, is set to take the stage at the Holiday Inn. General admission tickets are $30 and the VIP "meet and greet" tickets are $40.

Just for fun — 1991, 25 years ago: Nothing nowadays can compare to the Woolworth stores of yesteryear, when every item was — literally — priced at under a dime. A 1929 shopping guide published during Woolworth's 50th Anniversary promises consumers that "many things once regarded as luxuries can now be bought by your nickels and dimes from Woolworth counters." Under a dime: curling irons, candle holders, harmonicas, toy aero-planes, rayon four-in-hand-ties, Victrola oilers, vanishing creams, invisible hair pins, and bobbed hair combs.

Sports Trivia — 1966, 50 years ago: Underwood once again is the favorite to repeat as the Little Eight Conference basketball champions. Evansville, Cyrus and Barrett are the dark-horses expected to give Underwood the most trouble in their run for first place.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.